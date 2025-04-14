'The Art of Negotiation' star Lee Je-hoon reveals parallels between character and own philosophy
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 17:33 Updated: 14 Apr. 2025, 18:35
There’s one line in the drama series “The Art of Negotiation,” on JTBC, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, that reflects protagonist Yoon Joo-no’s work philosophy: “Don’t let emotions get involved.”
Played by actor Lee Je-hoon, Joo-no proceeds to say, “Think of it as just a game. You’re a loser in war if you get emotional. Pretending to be insane can also be a strategy, but make sure you never mix in real emotions.”
Joo-no is a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) expert who relies strictly on logic and strategy. Joo-no makes his mark within his company by selling and acquiring subsidiaries in an effort to save the debt-ridden Sanin Group, which owes 11 trillion won ($7.7 billion). His icy demeanor and calculating nature have earned him the nickname “Baeksa,” a play on words meaning both “one who thinks a hundred times” and “white-haired viper” in Korean.
Forty-year-old Lee brings Joo-no to life through subtle yet precise acting. A slight push of his glasses or a faint smile during a negotiation are Joo-no’s distinctive traits in maintaining a tense atmosphere through minimal movement. Even when offered an executive role by Sanin Group Chairman Song Jae-sik, played by Sung Dong-il, Joo-no remains unshaken. The series started with a 3.3 percent viewership rating according to Nielsen Korea and peaked at 10.3 percent in its final episode on Sunday.
“I’m thrilled the ratings grew steadily,” Lee said on Monday during an interview at a cafe in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. “Though the show centers on the niche world of M&As, its core message is about humanity and integrity, which I think resonated with many. More than anything, I’m happy to have become part of the ‘Ahn Pan-seok team’ through this project.”
According to Lee, the set led by director Ahn Pan-seok ran like clockwork, with no disruptions. Many of the actors and staff had worked with Ahn before, creating a well-coordinated environment. To fit seamlessly into this system, Lee immersed himself in building the character.
“It was my first time working with director Ahn, so I was very nervous,” Lee said. “I knew I had to be fully prepared, with the likes of the white hairstyle, the coordinated suits and rimless glasses for the ultimate chic look — I built the image from the ground up.
“Since Joo-no is an M&A expert, I thoroughly researched the profession and kept up with market trends. Even in daily life, I tried to suppress emotions and think like Joo-no.”
Some aspects of Joo-no mirrored Lee’s own interests. He’s known for having invested early in the e-commerce platform Market Kurly and is attentive to financial trends. In 2019, he co-founded the film production company Hardcut, and since 2021, he has served as CEO of his management agency Company On.
“I’ve always been interested in fields like stocks and the market, so I was intrigued when offered this role,” he said. “I figured I’d learn a lot through Joo-no. Acting in this role, I realized that letting emotions take over can ruin things. Unlike the calm Joo-no, I sometimes react emotionally and even do things I later find foolish.”
The series ended with clear hints at a second season. In the final episode, Joo-no presents a plan on how to repay 3 trillion won borrowed from a private equity firm. Meanwhile, Sanin Group still has 2.5 trillion won in debt to resolve. Viewers were shocked when former Sanin executive Ha Tae-soo, played by Jang Hyun-sung, reappeared as a director at the private equity firm — despite having left the company due to corruption. A post-credits scene also hinted at the existence of Jae-sik’s hidden son.
“I found it very realistic that the second-in-command who left Sanin would join the very firm Sanin fears most,” Lee said. “I’m curious how Joo-no will handle the remaining debt and what kind of threat the former insider might pose. It’s such a shame the show ended at just 12 episodes. As a viewer myself, I really hope a second season comes soon.”
Lee added that viewer demand would be the most important factor in a follow-up season.
Later this year, he will appear in the tvN drama series “The Second Signal,” a sequel to the acclaimed series “Signal” (2016), as well as the SBS drama series “Taxi Driver 3.”
“Despite what many claim, I never choose a project based on whether it expects a sequel or multiple seasons,” Lee said. “It’s only thanks to viewers asking to see more after the final episode. Getting to continue great work is an incredible honor as an actor. I hope people will keep calling for more of ‘The Art of Negotiation.’ I’ll keep trying to connect with fans through meaningful projects.”
