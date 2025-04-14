 Air Force investigation finds two officers negligent in Pocheon residential bombing
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Air Force investigation finds two officers negligent in Pocheon residential bombing

Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 15:20
Air Force Chief of Staff Lee Young-su speaks during a briefing on the Pocheon fighter jet misfire accident at the Defense Ministry complex in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on March 10. [NEWS1]

Air Force Chief of Staff Lee Young-su speaks during a briefing on the Pocheon fighter jet misfire accident at the Defense Ministry complex in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on March 10. [NEWS1]

 
The Defense Ministry's Investigation Command booked two Air Force officers on charges of negligence in connection with a mistaken bombing of a residential area last month during a live-fire training exercise in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, the command announced Monday.  
 
The charges come after the command had already booked the two pilots involved in the accident.
 

Related Article

 
“The wing commander and squadron commander failed to verify and supervise the pilots’ training readiness as required by regulations, overlooked the risks of the live-ammunition exercise and did not review the live-ammunition training plan,” the command said. “We found a strong causal link between the command failures and the mistaken bombing.”
  
The incident occurred on March 6, when a fighter jet participating in an MK-82 air-to-ground bomb drill at a training site in Pocheon misfired on a nearby civilian area.
 
Investigators determined that the pilot had entered incorrect target coordinates and skipped verification procedures. 
  
The Investigation Command added that the pilots had been aware of the misfire through radio communications and that neither had conducted a simulated live-ammunition flight path during pretraining exercises.
  
The military also investigated why the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other upper-level commands received delayed reports of the incident. 
 
The Air Force Operations Command learned of the misfire at 10:07 a.m. on the day of the accident but delayed its report while attempting to confirm the exact drop point and area of impact. 
 
Air Force Operations Command officials waited until bomb fragments had been positively identified before informing the media, believing that full verification should take priority, the command said.
  
Investigators found that nine officials — seven from the Air Force and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff — bore some level of fault for the delayed reporting and inadequate response. 
 
They referred the findings to each official’s unit for disciplinary review. The Air Force plans to issue a warning to the Air Force operations commander for his leadership failures and delayed reporting. 
 
The two pilots and two commanders will be transferred to the military court following the conclusion of the investigation.

 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 

BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Air Force Operations Command Bombing

More in Defense

Air Force investigation finds two officers negligent in Pocheon residential bombing

Trump wants more money for troops from Korea. Will Korea pay up?

USFK commander general stresses importance of joint operations plan, alliance with South

Korea, U.S. stage joint naval salvage exercise along southern coast

Trump shows intention to make defense cost-sharing 'package' deal with allies

Related Stories

Olympic readiness

Korean Air Force cadet found dead in dormitory

Watch out below

Air Force junior officer found dead in dormitory

KA-1 crashes in Hoengseong County, 2 pilots safe: Air Force
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)