 Korea to launch cultural exchange year with Japan, China
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 11:00
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon delivers a keynote speech at the plenary session of the Korea-China-Japan Tourism Ministers' Meeting held at Hotel Okura Kobe in Kobe, Japan on Sept. 11, 2024. [NEWS1]

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon delivers a keynote speech at the plenary session of the Korea-China-Japan Tourism Ministers' Meeting held at Hotel Okura Kobe in Kobe, Japan on Sept. 11, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
Korea will kick off the 2025-26 cultural exchange year with Japan and China at a ceremony in Tokyo on Monday, the Culture Ministry said.
 
The three countries plan to conduct year-round cultural exchange programs in various fields, including music, exhibitions, sports and tourism.
 

Related Article

 
Korea will showcase traditional musical performances, host friendly Go matches among the three nations and organize exhibitions featuring young fine artists. Japan and China will hold programs aimed at fostering youth exchanges, including concerts featuring young musicians from each nation.
 
"We will make every effort to continuously expand cultural exchanges among the three countries so that East Asia can establish itself as a hub of global culture," Yong Ho-sung, Korea's first vice culture minister, said in a release.
 
 

