South Korea's 'sensitive country' designation to take effect May 15 as clarity deficit hinders diplomatic efforts
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 14:43 Updated: 14 Apr. 2025, 17:37
South Korea’s designation as a “sensitive country” by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will officially take effect on May 15, despite repeated efforts by Seoul to have the designation lifted.
Both the South Korean and U.S. governments have stressed that the move will not impose any restrictions on bilateral scientific or technological cooperation. However, the lack of clarity surrounding the DOE’s rationale for the designation and the introduction of new procedural requirements are expected to create unavoidable hurdles.
Consultations at all levels fail
The South Korean government, including Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun during his trip to Washington last month, had engaged in multiple levels of discussions with the U.S. in an attempt to reverse the decision, but ultimately failed to prevent the designation from taking effect before the deadline, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other sources.
“The DOE explained that even after being listed as a sensitive country, there will be no new restrictions on South Korea-U.S. joint research or scientific cooperation,” Minister of Foreign Affaris Cho Tae-yul said during a parliamentary session on March 24. “We have confirmed consistent messages from the DOE, the State Department, and the White House National Security Council (NSC) that South Korea-U.S. cooperation and partnership remain strong.”
Despite these reassurances, exchanges with the DOE involving South Korean researchers are expected to become more cumbersome. Researchers visiting U.S. laboratories will now be required to submit relevant documents at least 45 days in advance and obtain separate approvals.
Similarly, DOE employees or affiliated researchers visiting or contacting South Korea will need to go through additional security procedures. Concerns persist that this could hinder cooperation in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, despite efforts by Seoul to minimize the fallout.
Another challenge is the continuing lack of transparency over the DOE’s rationale for designating South Korea as a sensitive country. While Seoul believes the designation was based on technical security concerns rather than political or diplomatic factors, Washington has yet to provide details of the specific incidents that triggered the decision.
Some have speculated about a past data leak incident involving Idaho National Laboratory (INL), but Foreign Minister Cho said it "could be one example, but it’s not the sole reason” during the March 24 parliamentary session.
Reasons still a mystery, concerns about disruption
The DOE has maintained that the measure is ”part of a broader review of technology security in response to the changing technological landscape driven by emerging technologies.”
Acting U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Joseph Yun suggested on March 18 that there had been cases of mishandling sensitive information but also said that the designation of South Korea as a sensitive country was “not a big deal.”
However, the lack of a clear explanation has made it difficult for Seoul to determine which aspects require corrective action. It has also fueled speculation and domestic controversy.
In South Korea, some continue to suspect that the designation is linked to ongoing intellectual property disputes involving U.S. nuclear firm Westinghouse or recent domestic debates over nuclear armament.
Many in South Korea find it unusual that a key U.S. ally has been grouped in the DOE’s list of sensitive countries alongside China, Russia, Syria, North Korea and Iran. Although South Korea has been classified under the least sensitive category — Level 3 — the government’s clarification has not fully eased concerns.
If future obstacles to scientific and technological cooperation arise due to the designation, controversy over South Korea’s status as a foreign country of risk could easily reignite.
Reversing the designation is unlikely to happen quickly. When the United States first implemented the sensitive country designation system in 1981, South Korea was included on the list. Although South Korea requested removal from the list in December 1993, the process took seven months to complete.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK HYUN-JU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
