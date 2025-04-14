 Rain, snow likely to continue Monday after weekend's unexpected cold snap
Rain, snow likely to continue Monday after weekend's unexpected cold snap

Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 10:36
People cover their heads during the morning commute in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 14 as rain falls nationwide. [NEWS1]

Sunday's unusual snow and hailstones will likely continue into Monday afternoon after Korea began seeing an unexpected cold streak over the weekend.
 
Rain or snow is forecast in most regions nationwide as of Monday, with some areas expected to experience hail accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and lightning, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Monday.  
 

While precipitation was expected to ease by late morning in most parts of the country, snow or rain may continue in parts of Gangwon, North Chungcheong and southern regions through early Tuesday.
 
Expected precipitation levels range from 5 to 10 millimeters (0.19 to 0.39 inches) in the Seoul metropolitan area, Gangwon and the Chungcheong regions, and between 5 and 20 millimeters in the southern provinces.  
 
Snow accumulation is projected at 1 to 5 centimeters (0.39 to 1.97 inches) in parts of northwestern Gyeonggi, 3 to 8 centimeters in mountainous areas of Gangwon and around 1 centimeter in southern regions.
 
A frozen mixture of soft hail and raindrops may also fall in some areas, prompting caution.
 
Snow piled up across the mountains in Yangyang County, Gangwon, on April 14 [YONHAP]

Skies will remain mostly cloudy nationwide, with temperatures hovering at 3 to 8 degrees Celsius (37.4 to 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit) below seasonal averages.
 
Morning lows will range from 0 to 9 degrees, while daytime highs are expected to reach between 9 and 16 degrees.
 
Forecast highs for major cities are 10 degrees in Seoul, 9 degrees in Incheon and Suwon, Gyeonggi, 11 degrees in Gangneung, Gangwon, and Daejeon, 12 degrees in Jeonju, North Jeolla, and Gwangju, 14 degrees in Daegu, 15 degrees in Busan and 16 degrees on Jeju.


The KMA added that winds will be particularly strong along coastal areas, while waves will be high across all seas.
 
Wind gusts are expected to reach speeds of 20 to 25 meters per second (44.7 to 55.9 miles per hour) on Jeju and some offshore areas, while other regions are also experiencing winds over 15 meters per second, which may further lower the wind chill temperature.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
