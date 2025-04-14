Gachon University offers financial support to Burmese students after Myanmar earthquake
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 10:58
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
The university will be offering a one-time payment of 200,000 won ($140) to 619 Burmese students at the university. Of the 619, 367 are part of the university's Korean Language Education Center, 225 are part of the undergraduate program and 27 are part of the graduate program.
Gachon University will be using a total of 123 million won for the financial support payments.
The university's move follows the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, with death tolls surpassing 3,600 as of April 8.
Apart from financial support, the university is also offering mental health consultations for affected students.
"Our deepest sympathy goes out to the people of Myanmar and our international students from Myanmar," said Lee Gil-ya, president of Gachon University. "We will continue to offer various forms of support so our students can continue their studies even during difficult times."
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)