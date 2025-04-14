dcamp launches 2nd Global Intern for Startups program to bring foreign talent to Korea
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 16:00 Updated: 14 Apr. 2025, 16:35
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
The Banks Foundation for Young Entrepreneurs (dcamp) is launching the second Global Intern for Startups program, partnering with Korea JoongAng Daily's K-campus to help startups hire foreign talent.
Through the Global Intern for Startups program, internship opportunities from over 10 startups that wish to hire foreign nationals will be open on K-campus, a platform for international students run by the Korea JoongAng Daily. The startups are specifically seeking international talent as they aim to go global or expand their overseas business.
Applications are open Monday and deadlines differ by each startup. Selected candidates will participate in a paid internship starting June.
This is the second time dcamp is launching the Global Intern for Startups program, also continuing its partnership with K-campus, after the first program launched in September 2024. Other partners include Hirevisa and Callus Company.
As the internship seeks international talent, applicants must be a non-Korean national enrolled in a Korean university with a D-2 visa or have graduated from one and hold a D-10. Those with F-type visas can apply regardless of whether they graduate from a university in Korea.
Hirevisa, specializing in administrative support for foreigners, will assist in visa issues and work permit applications throughout the hiring process.
A company briefing session will be hosted by dcamp on April 25, allowing applicants to meet startup representatives and ask visa-related questions to Hirevisa. Sign-up for the session is available through K-campus.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)