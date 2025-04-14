Kim Jong-un sends $2 million to pro-North group in Japan to help Korean schools
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 16:49 Updated: 14 Apr. 2025, 17:00
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent 287.02 million yen ($2.01 million) in educational aid and scholarships to the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, also known as Chongryon, to mark the birthday of state founder Kim Il Sung, which falls on Tuesday.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday that Kim Jong-un sent the money "to support the democratic national education of children of overseas Koreans in Japan."
The agency added that Kim Il Sung, former leader Kim Jong-il and Kim Jong-un have together sent educational support funds and scholarships to Korean residents in Japan a total of 171 times, amounting to 49.98 billion yen.
Since taking power, Kim has consistently sent scholarships to coincide with Kim Il Sung’s birthday. Last year, he sent 303.7 million yen to Chongryon.
After easing pandemic-related restrictions, Pyongyang has resumed allowing visits from Chongryon officials as well as students from Japan’s Korea University and an art troupe of Korean schoolchildren in Japan since last year.
The move appears aimed at reinforcing loyalty among young people affiliated with the pro-North group.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)