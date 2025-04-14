 Kim Jong-un sends $2 million to pro-North group in Japan to help Korean schools
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Kim Jong-un sends $2 million to pro-North group in Japan to help Korean schools

Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 16:49 Updated: 14 Apr. 2025, 17:00
North Korean fans support their country during a Paris Olympic qualifer against Japan at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Feb. 28. [YONHAP]

North Korean fans support their country during a Paris Olympic qualifer against Japan at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on Feb. 28. [YONHAP]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent 287.02 million yen ($2.01 million) in educational aid and scholarships to the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, also known as Chongryon, to mark the birthday of state founder Kim Il Sung, which falls on Tuesday.
 
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday that Kim Jong-un sent the money "to support the democratic national education of children of overseas Koreans in Japan."
 

Related Article

 
The agency added that Kim Il Sung, former leader Kim Jong-il and Kim Jong-un have together sent educational support funds and scholarships to Korean residents in Japan a total of 171 times, amounting to 49.98 billion yen.
 
Since taking power, Kim has consistently sent scholarships to coincide with Kim Il Sung’s birthday. Last year, he sent 303.7 million yen to Chongryon.
 
After easing pandemic-related restrictions, Pyongyang has resumed allowing visits from Chongryon officials as well as students from Japan’s Korea University and an art troupe of Korean schoolchildren in Japan since last year. 
 
The move appears aimed at reinforcing loyalty among young people affiliated with the pro-North group.
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags North Korea Chongryon

More in North Korea

Kim Jong-un sends $2 million to pro-North group in Japan to help Korean schools

North's leader sends educational aid to pro-Pyongyang ethnic Koreans in Japan

Worries rise in Seoul after Trump boasts about Kim Jong-un relationship

North Korean side of Mount Paektu designated as Unesco Global Geopark

North's maternal mortality rate 17 times higher than South Korea: Report

Related Stories

International students grapple with shifting views on North Korea

North Korean leader's sister publicly dismisses doubts about North's satellite, ICBM technologies

North Korean soldiers try crossing MDL, South fires warning shots

North Korea reports on brisk preparations for school opening season in April

Two North Koreans aboard wooden boat discovered in South Korean waters in early March, military officials say
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)