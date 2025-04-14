Acting president pledges response to trade tensions as 'final duty'
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 13:31 Updated: 14 Apr. 2025, 17:40
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday pledged to fulfill what he called his “final duty” in response to escalating trade tensions with the United States, while also urging government ministers to ensure transparency during ongoing parliamentary inquiries and calling on lawmakers to pass key economic bills.
Presiding over the 16th Cabinet meeting at the Government Complex in central Seoul, Han emphasized the importance of a unified government response to the current trade challenges between Korea and the U.S.
“We must mobilize all public and private resources to defend our national interest and do our utmost,” he said.
Han’s remarks come amid speculation over a potential presidential bid, spurred by calls from some within the ruling People Power Party (PPP). However, Han stopped short of a formal declaration, leaving room for interpretation.
“The trade war led by the U.S. is growing more volatile,” Han said. “Despite its tough trade policies, the nation is showing some flexibility on reciprocal and item-specific tariffs. This has placed each country’s trade strategy under scrutiny.
“It is fortunate that the U.S. has postponed the imposition of reciprocal tariffs on key trade partners, including Korea, for 90 days,” he continued. “But item-specific tariffs, the escalation of U.S.-China tensions and other crisis factors continue. What we need now is a strong determination to turn this crisis into an opportunity.
“I believe this global trade conflict could become a turning point — one that improves the lives of our people and strengthens Korea’s competitiveness as a major trading nation.
“Each ministry may face challenges and opposition, but I ask that you think only of the national interest and the people,” Han said. “Please devise strategic responses to the issues, such as the nontariff barriers and cooperation proposals raised by the U.S.”
Han added that he would draw on his trade experience and networks to support the government’s negotiations.
“We are now entering the phase of full-scale negotiations with the U.S. government,” he said. “I will do everything I can, together with Cabinet members, to fulfill this final duty entrusted to me.”
Later in the meeting, Han addressed the National Assembly’s interpellation sessions scheduled through Wednesday. He urged ministers to be open in communicating the government’s actions and intent to lawmakers and the public.
“Please explain clearly and seek understanding for the government’s work on the economy, public safety and trade,” he said. “Especially amid recent political uncertainty, respond with transparency to eliminate any mistrust or misunderstanding.”
Han also appealed to lawmakers to act on key bills that remain stalled in the Assembly.
“Many essential bills that would support livelihoods and economic growth are pending,” he said. “Small-business owners, the self-employed and exporters are anxiously waiting for progress.”
He pointed to proposed legislation on large-scale retailers, semiconductors and nuclear energy support, and called for “broad-minded” cooperation.
“We will soon submit a supplementary budget to strengthen disaster response, trade and AI competitiveness as well as public welfare,” Han said. “I hope this will be considered and swiftly passed without political calculation, focused solely on the needs of the people and the economy.”
The acting president also addressed a series of public safety incidents, including a subway construction site collapse in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi, a fire in Dongdaemun Station’s underground arcade and a sinkhole in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul.
“In response, we are launching a nationwide safety inspection today, covering more than 22,000 high-risk sites such as construction zones and buildings,” he said.
Han concluded by asking ministers to stay alert as spring weather remains unpredictable.
“Please make sure that vulnerable groups — such as wildfire victims, the elderly living alone and those working in agriculture and fisheries — are not facing difficulties,” he said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
