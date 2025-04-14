Deepfakes of presidential candidates begin spreading online ahead of snap election
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 10:56
One thing to watch out for this upcoming election: deepfakes.
Unauthorized deepfake videos targeting presidential candidates are already spreading online ahead of the June 3 election, raising concerns that the advancement in AI technology could trick the public into believing false and negative misinformation.
A search for terms like "politician deepfake" on various social media platforms on Sunday revealed a flood of videos featuring AI-generated scenes featuring prominent candidates.
One pro-Democratic Party (DP) influencer posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, depicting former President Yoon Suk Yeol removing a wig from former People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon. The video, uploaded on Wednesday, had garnered 1.39 million views and nearly 2,000 reposts as of Sunday.
On TikTok, a video uploaded on March 26 showed Lee Jae-myung, a leading DP candidate, inside a police detention cell. Another TikTok account posted a video in February mocking a lineup of conservative figures, including former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo and PPP lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo.
The reason for the flood of such content is simple: It's easy and "fun."
Using a generative AI program, a video featuring major candidates dancing and singing in a campaign-style clip could be created in less than two minutes.
Political parties have responded with alarm.
“The election campaign committee received a report that someone is attempting to distribute a deepfake video that claims to be a video of Lee cursing at Kim Hye-kyung," Lee’s campaign team said on Friday.
"If such a deepfake video is distributed, we will immediately seek an injunction to stop the distribution and file a complaint to hold the perpetrator legally responsible.”
As generative AI becomes more accessible, concerns are growing that the technology could significantly influence the upcoming election.
During last year’s general election on April 10, 2024, the National Election Commission (NEC) detected 388 deepfake videos related to the election campaigns. These included AI-generated videos of a fake Yoon criticizing Lee, saying, “Are you only interested in dividing people when you say you care about the people’s livelihoods?”
Although Korea passed the world’s first law mandating watermarks on AI-generated content, the AI Basic Law will not take effect until January next year — meaning deepfake videos created during this election period are not subject to the new rule.
Under the current election law, however, using deepfakes for campaigning can result in severe penalties.
The National Assembly amended the Public Official Election Act in December 2023 to prohibit the production, editing, distribution, screening or posting of realistic-looking AI-generated videos for campaign purposes from 90 days before the election until voting day. Violators face up to seven years in prison or fines between 10 million won ($7,024) and 50 million won.
“If someone uploads a deepfake video for election purposes, they should be subject to punishment, even if they are not part of an official campaign,” said Chang Young-Soo, a law professor at Korea University.
Police have not yet booked anyone under the new provision, but offenders could still face charges of defamation or insult under the Information and Communications Network Act.
“If a deepfake is used to spread false information or slander someone, it could be punishable under defamation or insult laws, even if election laws do not apply,” a police official said.
Police plan to intensify enforcement efforts during the election season, setting up election crime task forces at 278 police stations nationwide to crack down on deepfake-related offenses.
BY LEE YOUNG-KEUN, JUN YUL [[email protected]]
