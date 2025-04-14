Ex-President Yoon arrives at court to attend criminal trial

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived at a Seoul court Monday to attend his first trial on insurrection charges related to his attempt to impose martial law in December.Yoon arrived at the Seoul Central District Court via the underground parking ahead of the first hearing scheduled for 10 a.m.The former president was removed from office on April 4 after the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment over his Dec. 3 imposition of martial law.Yonhap