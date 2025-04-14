Indignant Yoon denies insurrection charges in criminal trial
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 19:01 Updated: 14 Apr. 2025, 19:20
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol denied charges that he led an insurrection during his first criminal trial on Monday, insisting that his Dec. 3 martial law declaration last year was a “peaceful message to the public,” adding that he "never imagined using the military for a military regime or a coup."
Yoon spoke for about 42 minutes during the morning session at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, directly rebutting the prosecution’s case.
“I declared martial law to protect liberal democracy. A coup or long-term authoritarianism would only destroy it," he said.
Yoon called the martial law proclamation a nonbinding “norm,” not an enforceable order. He dismissed the idea that police could have fully locked down the National Assembly, calling it “nonsense.”
“A blockade means maintaining order and controlling access, not sealing the building completely,” he said. “Sending in 300 or even 1,000 officers could never have shut it down.”
Yoon accused opposition lawmakers of staging a photo-op when they climbed the Assembly fence.
“Everyone could enter,” he said. “The National Assembly speaker and opposition leader did it for the cameras.”
Referencing the insurrection cases against former presidents Chun Doo Hwan and Roh Tae-woo, Yoon said his actions differed entirely.
“This isn’t a military takeover. It’s not insurrection,” he said. “The idea that I planned this from the spring of 2024 is absurd. It was a peaceful public message, not a plan for military rule.”
He claimed he first considered martial law after lawmakers moved to impeach top officials like Choe Jae-hae, chair of the Board of Audit and Inspection, in late November.
“I saw those moves and thought the situation was serious,” he said. “I told Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to prepare, but only if the impeachment motion passed.”
Yoon said he couldn’t explain the full context of martial law to lower commanders, who instead followed standard emergency protocols.
“I spoke frankly with Defense Minister Kim, but he couldn’t explain everything to subordinates,” he said. “They likely acted based on what they had practiced.”
He also defended appointing Kim as defense minister, saying the military always needs to prepare for martial law.
“That’s why we have manuals and training,” Yoon said.
Prosecutors argued that Yoon and Kim declared martial law without a legitimate national emergency to suppress dissent and block legislative action.
"He cited opposition-led bills, rallies, budget cuts and impeachment attempts as political — not security — challenges," senior prosecutor Lee Chan-kyu said. “The situation did not meet the constitutional conditions for martial law.”
Yoon remained mostly expressionless while reviewing documents during the prosecution’s 67-minute presentation.
He occasionally whispered to his lawyer, Yoon Gap-geun, who introduced Yoon’s rebuttal by stating, “No one knows better than the president what this martial law was intended to be.”
The Presidential Security Service requested a private entrance for security reasons for Monday's trial. Yoon, who moved out of the presidential residence on April 11 following his removal from office, now resides in Seocho-dong, southern Seoul, just across the street from the courthouse.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI SEO-IN [[email protected]]
