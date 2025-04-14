NEC sets campaign spending at $41M for presidential election
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 17:31
The National Election Commission announced on Monday that candidates in the upcoming presidential election, scheduled for June 3, may spend up to 58.85 billion won ($41 million) on their campaigns.
The amount is a 7.5 billion won increase from the previous presidential race.
The commission raised the cap by factoring in population data as of Feb. 28, applying a per capita amount of 960 won and adjusting for a 13.9 percent increase in the national consumer price index. The final figure also includes fixed costs such as salaries for campaign staff.
Candidate support committees, including those for preliminary contenders and party primary participants, may each raise up to 2.94 billion won in donations — equivalent to 5 percent of the total spending limit.
Candidates who win the election or receive at least 15 percent of the valid vote will receive full reimbursement for their campaign expenses. Those who win between 10 and 15 percent of the vote will receive half.
The commission will not reimburse expenses incurred by preliminary candidates, costs that exceed standard market prices without valid reasons or any amounts that candidates fail to report accurately in their financial disclosures.
To prevent inflated claims, the commission will require candidates to submit not only receipts and contracts but also objective materials — such as photographs — that verify the actual use of funds.
Auditors will conduct field inspections and verify all submitted documents before approving any reimbursements.
