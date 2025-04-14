PPP pledges flexible labor policies for “more advanced work culture”
The conservative People Power Party (PPP) said Monday it will include a “4.5-day” workweek policy based on “flexible working hours” in its presidential campaign pledges, while also getting rid of the current 52-hour workweek cap.
At an emergency party leadership meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, PPP interim leader Kwon Young-se introduced the proposal, saying the system would be promoted as official policy.
“Among the policies proposed to the PPP, we present a 4.5-day workweek based on flexible working arrangements,” Kwon said. “We will actively pursue this as part of our platform.”
Kwon cited a pilot program currently underway at the Jung District Office in Ulsan, where civil servants maintain a 40-hour workweek but take Friday afternoons off.
“Employees work an additional hour from Monday to Thursday, on top of the standard eight-hour day,” he said. “They work only four hours on Friday before heading home.”
Because the total weekly work hours remain unchanged, employees’ wages are not affected, he added.
“This is a practical alternative that improves work-life balance under the existing five-day work system by redistributing work hours more flexibly,” Kwon said.
Kwon criticized the liberal Democratic Party's (DP) push for a four-day or 4.5-day workweek that reduces working hours without adjusting wages, calling it “an unrealistic and populist policy.”
“Such policies could create serious confusion in the labor market,” he said. “The DP has failed to offer a convincing explanation for how salaries would remain unchanged despite shorter working hours, which goes against common sense.”
Instead, the PPP will review various models that retain the legal 40-hour workweek while delivering the benefits of a 4.5-day schedule through flexible time management, Kwon said.
Kwon also pledged to pursue the abolition of the current 52-hour workweek, arguing that it hampers flexibility in industries with a diverse range of job requirements.
“In particular, we will closely examine industries such as semiconductors and other high-tech sectors where productivity has suffered due to the 52-hour cap,” he said. “The PPP will develop comprehensive measures to overhaul the system.”
The PPP plans to introduce labor policies that support a “more advanced work culture” by making use of “flexible” schedules “tailored” to different industries, occupations and life stages.
