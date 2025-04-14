Yoon denies leading insurrection as criminal trial commences
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 13:03
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol denied leading an insurrection during his first court appearance on Monday, as the Seoul Central District Court held the opening session in the high-profile criminal case.
The morning hearing lasted two hours and will resume at 2:15 p.m.
The court opened proceedings at 10 a.m. at the Seoul district court complex. After hearing opening statements from prosecutors and Yoon’s legal team, the presiding judge adjourned the session until the afternoon.
Yoon directly addressed the court, rejecting all charges. He said he had “never imagined” martial law or a coup, and insisted he acted to maintain public order during a political crisis.
Prosecutors charged the former president with leading an insurrection, alleging that he orchestrated plans to mobilize military and police forces at key state institutions during the Dec. 3 martial law last year.
The National Assembly lifted the martial law just hours later and impeached him two weeks later over allegations that he attempted to undermine constitutional order by invoking emergency powers and directing unauthorized military and police mobilization. The Constitutional Court upheld his ouster on April 4.
Prosecutors used a slideshow to argue that Yoon planned to disrupt constitutional order by deploying military and police forces to institutions including the National Assembly and the National Election Commission. They claimed that he aimed to incite insurrection under the pretext of national security.
Yoon’s defense team countered that his actions were legal under constitutional emergency powers. The court will continue to review evidence and hear witness testimony in future sessions.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)