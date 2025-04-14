Air Force colonel indicted for attempted sexual assault of female junior officer
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 16:09
An Air Force officer has been indicted and taken into custody for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a junior female officer, causing her physical injury in the process.
The Cheongju District Prosecutors’ Office announced Monday that an Air Force colonel from the 17th Fighter Wing faces charges of attempted rape resulting in injury and indecent assault under the Military Criminal Act.
The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 24 last year, when the two were allegedly walking together toward his official residence following a unit dinner held off-base. Prosecutors said the colonel sexually harassed the officer during a stop at a photo booth on their way home and continued his assault while approaching his residence.
The colonel had initially denied all charges. However, prosecutors determined that the junior officer’s testimony was credible, citing security camera footage near the colonel's residence that showed scenes of the alleged assault.
The junior officer submitted a medical report to police stating that she sustained injuries requiring two weeks of recovery while resisting the assault.
The colonel was relieved of his post after the allegations surfaced.
The Air Force said it will decide on disciplinary measures depending on the outcome of the trial.
