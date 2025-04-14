 American embassy in Seoul issues stern warning against overstaying U.S. visa
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 21:51
The U.S. State Department uploaded a post warning that "visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued" on X on April 11, amid the Donald Trump administration's crackdown on immigration. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul issued a firm reminder on Monday that even a single instance of overstaying a U.S. visa could result in permanent travel restrictions or future visa denials, even for those who previously qualified under the Visa Waiver Program. 
 
“Consular officers and immigration authorities can check whether you’ve overstayed your permitted stay in the United States. It is your responsibility to comply with the rules,” the embassy said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
 

The embassy’s post serves as a caution to travelers and visa holders, particularly as the administration ramps up enforcement against visa overstays and other perceived violations.
 
The statement follows a post by the U.S. State Department on Friday, which emphasized that “U.S. visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued.”
 
“We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all U.S. laws and immigration rules — and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t,” the agency said.
 
These comments appear to reflect the Trump administration’s continued hardline stance on immigration. Under its policies, even international students who legally entered the U.S. have seen their visas canceled as part of broader efforts to crack down on both illegal and legal forms of immigration.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
