Danyang becomes Chungcheong's 1st Unesco Global Geopark
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 14:55 Updated: 14 Apr. 2025, 17:05
Danyang County in North Chungcheong has become the first area in the Chungcheong region to be designated as a Unesco Global Geopark.
The designation of Danyang and the eastern coast of North Gyeongsang was approved during the 221st session of the Unesco Executive Board held in Paris on Thursday, according to the county office. The entire Danyang area is now a Unesco Global Geopark, which spans approximately 781 square kilometers (302 square miles).
With the addition of Danyang and the eastern coastline, Korea now has seven Unesco Global Geoparks along with: Jeju Island, designated in 2010; Cheongsong in North Gyeongsang, designated in 2017; the Mudeungsan area in Gwangju, designated in 2018; the Hantan River area in Gangwon, designated in 202; and the West Coast in North Jeolla, designated in 2023.
Long time coming
The news comes as a much-awaited feat for Danyang.
A Unesco Global Geopark is a designation that recognizes not only geological significance but also archaeological, historical and cultural value.
Only sites that have been previously certified as national geoparks are eligible to apply. Once designated, the site is registered with the Global Geoparks Network and undergoes evaluation every four years.
Danyang began preparations for the designation in November 2016 and received certification as a national geopark from the Ministry of Environment in 2020. It submitted its application to Unesco in November 2023, and after written and on-site evaluations, secured the title after a nine-year effort.
The county organized academic studies and seminars, developed trails connecting major geosites, and established a Geopark Management Committee chaired by the deputy governor.
A 1.3-billion-year-old treasure trove
Danyang is considered an ideal location for studying tectonic structures on the Korean Peninsula.
Its geological features include 1.3-billion-year-old rock formations, karst landscapes and limestone caves formed through chemical weathering. These include karens and dolines, all of which are well preserved.
Its Precambrian metamorphic rocks, faults and folds are seen as valuable resources for understanding Korea’s geological history and ancient climate patterns.
The geopark contains 43 official geosites, including the famous Dodamsam Peaks, the Darian Ductile Shear Zone, Seonam Valley, Sain Rock, the Mancheonha Skywalk, the Yeocheon-ri karst terrain, Samtae mountain scenery, the Jukryeong Fault, the Uibong migmatite and caves such as Gosu, Ondal and Nodong.
Tourism and education initiatives ahead
Danyang aims to use the Unesco designation to expand its reputation as a major inland tourist destination. It plans to develop tourism, education and hands-on programs to attract both domestic and international visitors, including school field trips and corporate retreats.
The county will also work to integrate geological content with other themes such as culture, history, archaeology and ecology. A major national geopark event, the Geopark Festival, is scheduled to take place in October.
The county will utilize the Geopark Visitor Center in Sangjin-ri and the Community Center in Gosu-ri as tourist facilities and educational spaces.
“Danyang has now become a global geological site with the Unesco designation,” said Danyang County Governor Kim Moon-geun. “We will continue our efforts to maintain and preserve the geological hotspots.”
BY CHOI JONG-KWON [[email protected]]
