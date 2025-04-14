Drug Safety Ministry flags posts peddling fake hair loss supplements
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 13:30
Despite the fact that no food or health supplements for hair loss prevention or treatment have been approved in Korea, numerous online advertisements are defrauding desperate consumers by falsely claiming such benefits.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said Monday that it found 192 online posts promoting food or health supplements for “hair loss prevention” in violation of the Act on Labeling and Advertising of Foods, following a targeted inspection of online content.
The ministry requested the Korea Communications Standards Commission to block access to the posts and asked local governments to take administrative action against the advertisers.
Of the 192 violations, 191 posts were found to defraud consumers into believing the products could prevent or treat diseases, while one post was deemed to have advertised a food product as if it were a pharmaceutical drug.
Examples included promotions falsely describing products as being "good" for hair loss or claiming hair loss "improvement," misleading consumers into thinking the products have therapeutic effects. Some ads also used phrases such as “edible hair loss medicine,” posing as approved pharmaceuticals.
“There are currently no food or health supplement products approved for hair loss prevention, treatment or symptom improvement,” said the ministry.
“Consumers should exercise caution when purchasing food products online,” the ministry added, warning people not to be swayed by unverified claims.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)