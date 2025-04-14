Korea Customs Service initiates probe into circumvention dumping

The Korea Customs Service (KCS) said Monday it has launched a special inspection into attempts to evade antidumping tariffs.The customs agency has formed a task force dedicated to the probe, which will run through July 22, with the focus on identifying and investigating companies suspected of circumvention dumping.Circumvention dumping refers to an attempt to avoid antidumping duties through minor alterations of goods subject to such duties.Companies found in breach may be subject to back taxes and face criminal charges, the KCS said.“There is a possibility that third countries facing difficulties in exporting goods to the United States may divert low-priced goods to the Korean market to avoid antidumping duties,” a KCS official said on condition of anonymity.The latest measure follows U.S. President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose country-specific reciprocal tariffs, including 145 percent duties on Chinese goods, though the new tariff scheme has been put on hold for 90 days.Yonhap