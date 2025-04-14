Korean man arrested for assaulting, robbing Chinese national in Jeju
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 22:01
A Korean man in his 40s was arrested on charges of assault and robbery after he allegedly attacked and stole cash from a Chinese national earlier this month, Jeju police said Monday.
The suspect is accused of punching a Chinese man multiple times in the face at around 7:30 p.m. on April 8 at the Ido 1-dong neighborhood in Jeju. The suspect then fled the scene with approximately 1.2 million won ($840) in cash, police said.
The assailant worked with the victim and other Chinese laborers in the past. Investigators believe he may have deliberately targeted the victim, assuming he would be reluctant to report the incident if he were staying in the country illegally.
Police are treating the case as a premeditated crime.
The attacker reportedly denied the allegations during questioning, claiming the victim gave him the money first after he threatened to report him for being an undocumented migrant.
“I told him I’d report him for overstaying, and he offered the money,” the assailant reportedly told police.
However, authorities confirmed that the victim holds a valid visa and legally resides in Jeju.
A police spokesperson urged victims of crimes to come forward regardless of their immigration status.
“Reports and the identity of whistle-blowers are kept strictly confidential. Even if the victim is undocumented, we do not notify immigration authorities when they report a crime,” the official said.
