American embassy in Seoul issues stern warning against overstaying U.S. visa

Korean man arrested for assaulting, robbing Chinese national in Jeju

Powerful cyclone that brought cold, snow, hail to Korea heads to Japan

Related Stories

Park Na-rae’s burglar a 30-year-old male stranger, police say

The truth behind the infamous art thief

The truth behind the infamous art thief (KOR)

Jeju Biennale 2022 set to run from Nov. 16 to Feb. 12

Jeju's hotels would prefer you to stay on the property