Prosecutors order police to reopen Tzuyang complaint against Hoverlab
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 14:42
Prosecutors have ordered police to reinvestigate a defamation case filed by YouTuber Tzuyang against Kim Se-ui, head of far-right political YouTube channel Hoverlab.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office accepted an appeal from the streamer, whose real name is Park Jeong-won, and instructed the Gangnam Police Precinct to carry out a supplementary investigation against Kim, according to police on Monday.
Kim was sued by Park last July for allegedly defaming her in violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, and on charges of intimidation and coercion.
The complaint came after Kim publicly denied Park’s account that she had worked at an adult entertainment establishment due to coercion and assault by her former boyfriend.
Police concluded the case in February without forwarding it to prosecutors, citing a lack of evidence and stating that Park had withdrawn her complaint. However, prosecutors reportedly found that Park had not withdrawn the complaint, leading them to reopen the case.
“We never canceled the complaint and submitted sufficient evidence," said Park’s legal representative, Kim Tae-yeon, according to Yonhap News Agency. "We welcome the prosecution’s swift decision to order a reinvestigation.”
Park is scheduled to appear for questioning on Wednesday in her capacity as the complainant.
Tzuyang is a popular YouTuber with over 10 million subscribers, known primarily for her eating-focused content.
Hoverlab, despite being a political YouTube channel, has been going after popular celebrities and entertainers.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)