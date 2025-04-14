 Sinkhole appears in Gwanak District, area restricted
Sinkhole appears in Gwanak District, area restricted

Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 16:55
A sinkhole appears near a rail construction site in Busan on April 13. Photo is not related to the article. [SASANG-GU OFFICE]

A sinkhole was reported Monday afternoon in a redevelopment zone in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, prompting authorities to restrict access to the area.
 
A report was filed at 3:37 p.m. saying that “the ground appears to have collapsed” in the Samseong-dong redevelopment area, according to fire authorities. 
 

Officials from the Gwanak District Office, police and fire authorities confirmed the ground subsidence at the site and are investigating the exact cause.
 
No casualties have been reported so far.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
