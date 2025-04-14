 Sinkholes open in Busan near Sasang-Hadan subway line construction
Sinkholes open in Busan near Sasang-Hadan subway line construction

Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 13:30
Busan officials investigate the sinkhole site in Gamjeon-dong in Sasang District, Busan, on April 14. [SASANG DISTRICT OFFICE]

Two sinkholes opened in Busan’s Sasang District on consecutive days, both within close proximity to construction sites for the upcoming Sasang-Hadan subway line.
 
The latest incident occurred early Monday morning, when a sinkhole 3 meters (9.8 feet) wide and 2 meters deep appeared on a road across from Daybreak Market in Gamjeon-dong, according to the Sasang District Office. A project patrol official from the subway construction site discovered the collapse around 7:30 a.m.
 

Related Article

Just one day earlier, a larger sinkhole — measuring 5 meters wide, 3 meters long and 4.5 meters deep — emerged in nearby Hakjang-dong, approximately 200 meters from Monday’s location. Both incidents are believed to be linked to construction work for the subway line.
 
Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported in either event. However, one lane near Monday’s sinkhole remains closed as investigators assess the stability of the surrounding area.
 
The subway project, which will link Sasang Station on Line 2 with Hadan Station, spans 6.9 kilometers (4.3 miles) and includes seven new stations. The line is scheduled to open by the end of 2026.
 
There have been 14 cases of sinkholes opening up in the area near the subway construction site over the past three years. Two trucks fell into a large sinkhole that opened up in September last year.
 
Busan officials, including Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon visit the sinkhole site in Hakjang-dong, Sasang District, Busan, on April 13 to receive a briefing on the incident and direct response measures. [BUSAN]

Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
