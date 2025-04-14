Too few good men? Women blame lack of eligible bachelors for delaying marriage, men cite financial burden
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 16:27 Updated: 14 Apr. 2025, 17:14
Men were putting off marriage due to the financial burdens and women were doing so because there were no eligible bachelors, data revealed Monday.
According to the results of a survey by the Korea Population Health and Welfare Association (KoPHWA) unveiled on Monday, men feel more burdened by economic factors, while women are more concerned with patriarchal family structures and potential setbacks to their careers.
The survey was conducted in October against 2,000 participants between the ages of 20 and 44. The sample was divided evenly, with 500 unmarried men, 500 unmarried women and equal numbers of married respondents.
Among unmarried participants, 41.5 percent of men and 55.4 percent of women said they had no plans to marry or had not yet decided.
Different monsters for everyone
When asked why they were hesitant or unwilling to marry, 25.4 percent of men said the financial burden of married life was too high. This was followed by 19.3 percent who said they preferred living alone, 12.9 percent who wanted to focus on their careers, 12.1 percent who said they could not find a suitable partner, and 10.4 percent who cited insufficient income.
Women most frequently said they could not find a partner who met their expectations, at 19.5 percent. This was followed by 17 percent who preferred living alone, 15.5 percent who prioritized work over marriage, 12.3 percent who disliked patriarchal family structures, and 11.6 percent who cited the financial cost of marriage.
The gap between men and women was most significant in two areas: men were 13.8 percentage points more likely to cite the cost of marriage, and 7.2 points more likely to mention low income. Women, by contrast, were more concerned with cultural pressures and the risk of career disruption.
“Both men and women showed a growing tendency to avoid marriage due to a preference for single life and a stronger focus on their careers,” KoPHWA stated.
“While men cited financial burdens as their main concern, women were more influenced by cultural oppression and the potential impact on their careers.”
“This reflects a societal shift in which the importance of marriage as a life goal is declining, while personal values and lifestyle choices are becoming more central,” it added.
Different expectations
The survey also highlighted differences in what unmarried men and women expect from their future spouses.
Among unmarried men, 97.3 percent said a wife should actively participate in housework and childrearing. Among unmarried women, 86.6 percent agreed with that view.
When asked whether a husband should be able to secure rental housing — such as through Korea’s lump-sum deposit jeonse system — women were 6.5 percentage points more likely than men to say yes.
Passing it down?
The reluctance to marry was mirrored in attitudes toward having children. A total of 41.6 percent of unmarried men and 59.1 percent of unmarried women said they did not intend to have children or had not yet decided.
The most common reason was the financial burden of raising children, cited by 34.1 percent of men and 23.2 percent of women. The second most common reason was concern that the children might not be happy, with 23.7 percent of men and 23.6 percent of women giving that response.
“Marriage is no longer seen as a mandatory life choice. Instead, individuals are making decisions based on their own values and life circumstances,” the association said.
“This trend is particularly prominent among women. Rather than encouraging marriage by force, it is crucial to support individuals so they are not compelled to give up on marriage for external reasons.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
