 Violent family incident leaves couple dead, daughter injured
Violent family incident leaves couple dead, daughter injured

Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 12:58
A domestic dispute in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, ended in tragedy when a husband and wife died and their teenage daughter was injured, according to authorities on Monday.
 
The South Chungcheong Fire Department said the incident occurred at 9:16 p.m. on Sunday at a 27-story apartment building in Seobuk District, Cheonan.
 

Emergency responders were alerted after receiving a call from the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, who reported, “My dad stabbed my mom with a knife and jumped from the apartment.”
 
Rescue workers found the husband, a 40-year-old man, and his 38-year-old wife, dead near the flower bed outside the apartment building. Both were transported to the hospital but were pronounced dead.
 
Inside the apartment, the couple’s daughter was found with stab wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
 
Police believe that during the argument, the husband stabbed his wife and daughter with a knife before jumping from the 27th floor of the apartment building with his wife. Authorities are investigating the incident.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  

BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
