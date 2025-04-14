Yoon to appear in court as private citizen in first hearing over martial law charges
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 09:55 Updated: 14 Apr. 2025, 09:56
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled to appear at the Seoul Central District Court on Monday morning for the first hearing in his criminal trial over charges of masterminding an insurrection, marking the first time Yoon will sit in the defendant’s seat as a private citizen.
Yoon was indicted for his role in declaring and preparing emergency martial law during the so-called Dec. 3 declaration of martial law last year. Prosecutors argue that his actions constituted leading an insurrection under Article 87 of the Criminal Act. The defendant is required to appear in person for the opening hearing.
Yoon, who moved out of the presidential residence on Friday and returned to his private home in Seocho District, southern Seoul, will head to court under the protection of his security detail. The court has granted permission for Yoon to enter the building through the underground parking lot for safety reasons, allowing him to avoid public exposure.
Although this is not Yoon’s first court appearance, it is the first time he will attend as a defendant after leaving office. He previously appeared at the court on Feb. 20 for a pretrial hearing, which did not require his presence, and at the Seoul Western District Court on Jan. 18 for a warrant review hearing.
Unlike past trials for former presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak, partial media coverage inside the courtroom will not be permitted this time. While Yoon was seen repeatedly at the Constitutional Court during his impeachment trial, his appearance as a criminal defendant will not be publicly recorded. The court did not provide a reason for denying filming access.
Under Supreme Court regulations, filming inside the courtroom may be permitted only with the defendant’s consent, or when the court deems it necessary for the public interest. In 2017, Park’s trial was filmed due to its historical significance and public interest. Similarly, in 2018, filming was allowed for Lee’s trial despite his objection. In such cases, only brief footage is taken before proceedings begin, and the trial itself is not filmed.
At the first hearing for Yoon's criminal trial — coming 10 days after the impeachment ruling against him on April 4 — prosecutors will read the indictment, and rebuttals from Yoon’s defense team will follow. Sixteen lawyers, who also participated in the Constitutional Court impeachment defense, have officially registered to represent him in this trial. The defense has denied all charges, including accusations that Yoon orchestrated plans to blockade the National Assembly, arrest key figures, obstruct parliamentary votes and establish an emergency legislative body.
Yoon’s legal team is expected to argue that the investigation was illegal because the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) lacked proper jurisdiction. They also claim that Yoon’s actions were part of a legitimate exercise of national emergency powers, and therefore do not constitute insurrection.
The case is currently divided into three parts, involving Yoon, military officials and police officials. However, the court may merge the cases later depending on the progression of the trial and overlapping legal issues.
The court has announced it will hold weekly hearings, running full days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It also indicated that sessions may be extended if necessary.
During a preliminary hearing, the court outlined plans to begin examining witnesses while simultaneously organizing evidence.
Although the prosecution initially planned to summon Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok and Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, scheduling conflicts prompted them to call in Col. Cho Sung-hyun, commander of the Capital Defense Command’s 1st Security Brigade, and Kim Hyung-ki, head of the First Special Forces Battalion of the Special Warfare Command.
Meanwhile, Yoon was seen taking a walk with his security team on Sunday, two days after returning to his residence — the Acrovista apartment complex in Seocho District, southern Seoul. It was his first public appearance since leaving the presidential residence.
According to media outlet JTBC, an affiliate of Korea JoongAng Daily, Yoon was seen walking for about 30 minutes starting at around 2:10 p.m. inside the underground shopping plaza of the apartment complex. He wore a navy padded jacket and sneakers, accompanied by five security personnel, including the deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service.
Yoon left the presidential compound in Hannam-dong in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Friday. He had moved there from his Seocho District home on Nov. 7, 2022 — 886 days earlier. Before departing the compound, Yoon got out of his car to greet and hug supporters. Upon arriving at his home, he again stepped out of the vehicle with his wife, Kim Keon Hee, to wave to the gathered crowd.
Around 40 security personnel are assigned to protect Yoon at his private residence. According to the Presidential Security Act, even former presidents who are removed from office remain eligible for official security protection.
However, unlike former presidents that complete their terms — who can receive protection for up to 15 years — Yoon’s protection will be limited to 10 years.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JEONG-YEON, JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
