Yoon faces backlash for evasion and appeals to youth after constitutional dismissal

When former President Yoon Suk Yeol left the presidential residence in Hannam-dong on April 11, a week after Korea’s Constitutional Court unanimously ruled to remove him from office, there was speculation about how he might address the nation. Given the gravity of the court’s 8-0 decision that found him guilty of abusing emergency powers to declare an unlawful martial law, many expected him to show some form of contrition, or at least express regret.Instead, Yoon offered neither. Emerging from his vehicle near the front gate, he smiled broadly and raised his hand like a medal-winning athlete, shaking hands with supporters who had gathered to greet him. Later, he donned a red cap similar to the signature headwear worn by U.S. President Donald Trump and waved from his car as it drove toward his private residence in Seoul’s Seocho District, southern Seoul. There was no indication of remorse. For many observers, the issue was not personal — it was institutional. As a former head of state, Yoon was expected to offer a word to the public that once entrusted him with leadership. His silence, paired with his triumphant demeanor, struck a jarring note.Some level of appreciation toward loyal supporters is expected from any politician, even one removed from office. After all, core supporters often stand by their leaders through controversy. But Yoon’s refusal to comment on the Constitutional Court’s ruling, combined with repeated references to the “future generation,” has drawn sharp criticism. Many argue that his attempt to frame young people as allies in his political downfall is both misleading and inappropriate.Before leaving the official residence, Yoon reportedly told aides that he was “relieved the younger generation would come to understand the seriousness of the situation and recognize the value of freedom and sovereignty.” Upon exiting the residence, he greeted young supporters positioned at the front of the crowd, many of them wearing university department jackets commonly known as “.” According to presidential staff, the event had been prearranged with a student coalition that had vocally opposed Yoon’s impeachment.It is true that Yoon enjoyed relatively high support among young male voters during the 2022 presidential election, and many young people were present at rallies objecting to his impeachment. But that alone does not give license to claim the youth as a political base.Polling data suggests otherwise. A survey conducted by Korea Gallup for the JoongAng Ilbo on April 8 and 9 found that 75 percent of respondents in their 20s and 76 percent in their 30s agreed with the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove Yoon from office. Only 17 percent and 21 percent in those age groups, respectively, opposed the ruling. The responses were consistent with sentiments among older generations as well. These figures suggest that Yoon’s appeal to youth sentiment is, at best, selective, and at worst, deliberately misleading.If Yoon’s invocation of the “future generation” was intended as gratitude to the young people who even stormed the Western District Court in protest, then he should consider what has happened to them since. Police have investigated roughly 140 individuals involved in the incident and have arrested 92. Trials are ongoing, and defendants are offering explanations such as, “We grabbed police shields to prevent injury,” or, “The doors opened easily — we didn’t force them.” Many of these individuals now face potential criminal records and lasting consequences. A significant portion are young people, their lives disrupted by actions they believed would help their president.Upon arriving at his Seocho residence, Yoon greeted local residents and supporters with remarks that further inflamed criticism. “I came early because I wanted to see you,” he said. “There’s nothing to worry about. Whether it’s five years or three, we’ve won.” The comments seemed to trivialize the seriousness of his dismissal and hinted at a possible return to politics. In a brief statement, Yoon said he would search for “a new path for the country and the people,” suggesting continued engagement in public life.But if Yoon intends to re-enter the political arena, he should refrain from using the idea of the “future generation” as a rhetorical shield. After serving as president, he owes the public a basic level of accountability. That includes acknowledging the Constitutional Court’s decision, not ignoring it as though it were an ordinary political defeat. Teaching young Koreans that it is acceptable to evade responsibility or to exploit their loyalty for political image-making is not a legacy any leader should seek to pass on.Yoon is scheduled to appear at the Seoul Central District Court for his first trial on charges of leading a rebellion. Unlike previous former presidents, including Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye, whose court appearances were publicly documented, Yoon’s trial will take place without media access. No press photography will be allowed, and Yoon is expected to enter the courtroom through an underground parking lot. These privileges have drawn criticism from legal experts and civic groups alike.Yoon should reject such preferential treatment. He is well aware that Korea’s younger generation values fairness more than anything else — and that what they resent most is favoritism.