DP presidential primary rule change raises fairness concerns

The Democratic Party’s upcoming presidential primary has come under fire following a rule change that heavily favors former party leader Lee Jae-myung, further reducing competitiveness in an already lopsided race.On April 12, the party announced it would select its presidential candidate through a combination of votes from dues-paying party members (50 percent) and a public opinion poll (50 percent). The decision is widely seen as cementing Lee’s path to nomination.Lee already enjoys a commanding lead in public polls and won 88.1 percent of the party member vote during the 2022 leadership race. With the new rule giving half the weight to the party base, critics argue the primary has become a formality.While primary rules can evolve with the political landscape, the abrupt abandonment of the “citizens’ primary” principle — without public consultation — has drawn strong criticism. Introduced in 2002 during the rise of Roh Moo-hyun, the system gave equal voting power to all members of the electoral college, regardless of party affiliation. It was intended to democratize candidate selection and encourage broader civic participation.Since then, the party consistently applied variations of this model in its presidential primaries. This year’s rule change, for the first time, grants special weight to dues-paying members, reversing a tradition maintained for more than two decades.Observers view the shift as a strategic move to eliminate uncertainty and ensure Lee’s nomination. Critics warn that tailoring rules to favor a single candidate undermines internal democracy and damages the party’s credibility.The irony is not lost on many, as Lee himself once defended the citizens’ primary. Ahead of the 2017 election, he called for maintaining the system, arguing that it had made Moon Jae-in the nominee in 2012. Lee later emerged as a political contender through that same process, winning 21.2 percent of the vote and gaining national recognition. His reversal now raises questions about consistency and fairness.The People Power Party is also struggling with internal division. Moderates like Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min have recently dropped out, citing concerns about limited space for centrist voices. Their exits complicate the party’s efforts to appeal beyond its conservative base.Speculation over Acting President Han Duck-soo’s possible candidacy adds to the confusion. With nearly 10 candidates already in the field, any serious consideration of Han signals disarray. The ruling bloc would benefit from a prompt clarification of his stance.As both parties falter in building trust and transparency, the public’s confidence in the political process continues to erode.