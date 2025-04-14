 Giants Lee Jung-hoo leads National League in OPS after back-to-back homers against Yankees
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 15:04
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo reacts after hitting a three run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on April 13 in New York. [AP/YONHAP]

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo surged to the top of the National League with a 1.130 OPS (on-base plus slugging) after blasting two homers in a 5–4 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York on Sunday. 
 
Batting third and playing center field, Lee homered in back-to-back at-bats in the fourth and sixth innings, driving in four of the Giants’ five runs. 
 

He hit a solo shot in the fourth to put the Giants on the board and hit a three-run homer in the sixth to flip a 3–1 deficit into a 4–3 lead.
 
The 26-year-old had never hit multiple home runs or back-to-back homers in an MLB game before. His four RBIs powered the Giants to a comeback win and sealed their first series victory over the Yankees in New York.
 
OPS, which combines a hitter’s on-base percentage and slugging percentage, offers a broad measure of offensive production.
 
Lee now leads the National League with a .704 slugging percentage and a .426 on-base percentage, ranking seventh.
 
In the KBO, Lee recorded a career OPS of .898, with a personal best of .996 in 2022 — the year he won regular season MVP. 
 
In his second MLB season, Lee continues to showcase his signature contact hitting while adding power, solidifying his role as the Giants’ No. 3 hitter.
 
Only two players posted an OPS above 1.000 while meeting the minimum plate appearances last season — Aaron Judge (1.159) and Shohei Ohtani (1.036) — both of whom were named unanimous MVPs. 
 
Juan Soto, who signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets after last season, ranked third at .988.
 
Lee’s mix of patience, precision and emerging power has made him one of the most productive hitters early in the 2025 season.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
 

BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
tags MLB Lee Jung-hoo San Franciso Giants OPS

