Giants' Lee Jung-hoo slugs two homers in win over Yankees in New York

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants enjoyed the most productive day of his major league career in a road victory over the New York Yankees.Lee homered twice and knocked in four runs as the Giants defeated the Yankees 5-4 at Yankee Stadium in New York on Sunday.This was the first multihomer game of Lee's career, and the four RBIs were also his career high for a game.In three games on his first trip to Yankee Stadium, Lee batted 4-for-9 with three home runs, seven RBIs and five runs scored. He had two home runs in 37 games in an injury-plagued rookie season in 2024.Lee lined out to center in his first time up in the first inning and then launched a solo shot off left-handed starter Carlos Rodon that cut the Giants' deficit to 3-1 in the fourth inning. It was the Giants' first hit of the game against Rodon.Lee turned on a 3-2 slider and drove it 406 feet into the seats in right field. It left Lee's bat at 103.2 miles per hour.Then in the sixth inning, with the Giants still down 3-1 but with two runners aboard, Lee drilled a go-ahead, three-run homer off Rodon.This time, Lee put a big swing on a hanging curveball and sent it 363 feet over the wall in right.The ball would have been a home run in only eight of 30 stadiums in the majors, but Lee still became the first left-handed batter to smack two home runs off Rodon in the same game.Lee drew a walk to lead off the eighth inning, and the Giants hung on to win by a run.For the season, Lee is batting .352/.426/.704 with three home runs and 11 RBIs, both totals already his career highs. He also leads the majors with eight doubles in his breakout campaign.