Daegu FC head coach resigns amid early-season woes

Daegu FC announced Sunday that head coach Park Chang-hyun is stepping down nine matches into the new K League 1 season.Daegu said Park, who had been their head coach since April 2024, will leave the club by mutual agreement. He is the first coaching casualty in Korea's top football league this season.Earlier Sunday, Daegu lost to Ulsan HD 1-0 at home for a sixth consecutive defeat. With two wins, one draw and six losses, the club is in 11th place among 12 clubs with seven points."Considering our poor record and the need to shake things up, the club and coach Park agreed to have him resign," Daegu said in a statement.They added that Suh Dong-won, the team's top assistant coach, will serve as caretaker manager until a new full-time replacement for Park is named.In 2024, Daegu saw then-head coach Choi Won-kwon resign after a 1-3-3 start, leaving his assistant, Jung Seon-ho, as caretaker boss for one match before Park was hired.The coaching change did little to spark Daegu, as they finished the season in 11th place with 40 points from nine wins, 13 draws and 16 losses. They had to hold off Chungnam Asan FC of the K League 2 in a playoff series to avoid relegation to the second-tier league.After yet another sluggish start to the new season, Daegu once again find themselves in the relegation zone.After Sunday's loss, angry Daegu supporters called for Park's immediate resignation. Park stood in front of their section and thanked them for their support.Yonhap