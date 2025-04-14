Gwangju FC manager Lee Jung-hyo talks tactics and vision for his team
Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 20:25
Gwangju FC manager Lee Jung-hyo has emerged as one of the most talked-about figures in Korean football after producing notable results with his team both domestically and internationally.
Since earning promotion to the top tier with Gwangju ahead of the 2023 K League 1 season, Lee has seen a streak of successful runs with the southern club.
His squad not only qualified for the AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE) for the first time in the 2024-25 season, but also reached the quarterfinals as the sole K League team this campaign after a remarkable comeback victory against Japanese team Vissel Kobe in the round of 16 last month.
Gwangju will face Saudi Arabia’s powerhouse Al-Hilal — a club stacked with global stars and a market value nearly 20 times higher than Gwangju’s — in the quarterfinals on the back of their successful run.
The JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, spoke with Lee about his tactics, his approach to the rest of the season and what he envisions to achieve with Gwangju.
Q. You’re appearing on billboards across Gwangju alongside figures like former President Kim Dae-jung and Nobel Prize-winning author Han Kang. How does that feel?
A. It’s humbling. I’m not sure I belong in the same category as those people. It’s a bit embarrassing, honestly.
You’re about to face Al-Hilal in the ACLE. How are you approaching the match?
I’ve started watching their games. But honestly, I don’t see much that makes me feel we can’t compete. Regardless of how good their players are, we’ll face them with courage. If anything, I’m thinking about how we can rattle them or throw them off. We’re a team that takes the initiative. Dropping deep and defending? That’s not who we are, and it wouldn’t leave anything meaningful for me or the players.
If you make it to the final, you might face Cristiano Ronaldo with Al-Nassr.
He’s nearing retirement. If we do meet, I’d love to get his autograph before he retires. I don’t know if he’ll agree, but it would be special.
Your domestic schedule has been brutal due to the ACLE. Any concerns?
We beat Jeju SK on Sunday, and three days later, we play Daegu FC. Representing Korea in the ACLE is an honor, but I hope the K League can offer some flexibility in scheduling.
You’ve talked before about being underestimated. What’s your take on that?
A senior coach once said, “You used to just place cones.” It reminded me of when a Spanish journalist criticized José Mourinho for being a former interpreter. Mourinho hit back by saying, “While I was winning titles, you stayed a third-rate journalist.” I related to that. Some people treat those below them as always being below them. That mindset needs to change.
Did that motivate you?
Absolutely. I used it as fuel. I saw an emotional interview recently with Chungnam Asan FC manager Bae Sung-jae, who got his first win. I sent him a long message. I know how that doubt creeps in when you’re struggling.
You’re close friends with Korean football legend Ahn Jung-hwan. What does he say about your growing fame?
He used to tell me to tone it down in interviews. Now he says, “Say what you want.” He says I’ve earned the right, and that he’s proud to call me a friend.
Your path has been different from someone like Ahn, who starred at the 2002 World Cup. Do you feel like you’ve had to fight harder?
Yes. I respect people who went to top universities, but once you enter the professional world, everyone should start on equal footing. It’s wrong to value background over ability. I want to break that bias.
Fans have spotted you researching tactics on your laptop in cafes. What’s behind that habit?
I have hundreds — maybe over a thousand — training programs saved. I study Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Ajax. Lately, I’ve been following Arsenal a lot. It takes time to load because the files are so extensive.
Gwangju often loses top players due to limited resources. How do you deal with that?
It’s frustrating. If we still had players like Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Hee-gyun, Lee Soon-min and Timo, we could aim for the title. Right now, we’re focused on staying competitive. But no one’s guaranteed a starting spot. Our internal competition is fierce.
If you could bring any player in the world to Gwangju, who would it be?
Rodrygo from Real Madrid. Not Vinicius Junior. — Rodrygo. He can score in tight spaces, link up play and play across the front. I also think Seol Young-woo, now at Red Star Belgrade, is incredibly versatile.
Let’s say you’re managing Korea in a football game. Who would partner with Kim Min-jae in central defense?
Maybe our own Byeon Jun-soo. And I’d play Son Heung-min as a striker. We’ve got lots of young wingers like Lee Kang-in, Hwang Hee-chan, Bae Jun-ho, Eom Ji-sung and Yang Min-hyeok. But Son would need to press, lead by example, and work hard off the ball.
If Gwangju wins the ACLE and gets the $10 million prize, how would you spend it?
First, player bonuses. After that, I’d invest in infrastructure — our clubhouse, training grounds and pitch. Not in expensive signings.
Gwangju fans call you “Hyobeoji” (a combination of the second syllable of his first name and abeoji, Korean word for “father.” What does that nickname mean to you?
My father has a level-three disability. Despite his bad leg, he used to pedal me to school on his bike. Once, a sixth-grader mocked him, and I got into a fight over it. My father gave me the strength to endure and push through anything.
Fans say, “The opposite of impossible is Gwangju.” Do you believe that?
I do. My life has been about proving that nothing is impossible. I tell my players this: if you work 10 times, a hundred times harder, you can do it. There’s always a way.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)