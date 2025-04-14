김연경, 흥국생명과 챔피언 결정전 우승 컵 들고 은퇴
Kim Yeon-koung caps off career with Pink Spiders 3-2 championship win over Red Sparks
김연경, 흥국생명과 챔피언 결정전 우승 컵 들고 은퇴
Thursday, April 10, 2025
The Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders captured a 3-2 win over the Daejeon Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks in the fifth game of the 2024-25 V League Championship series on Tuesday, sweeping both the league and championship trophies in the final chapter of Korean volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung’s storied career.
capture: 거머쥐다
sweep: 쓸다, 휩쓸다
storied: 역사로 유명한, 잘 알려진
인천 흥국생명 핑크스파이더스가 화요일 (4월 8일) 2024-25 V리그 챔피언 결정전 5차전에서 대전 정관장 레드스파크스를 상대로 3-2 승리를 거머쥐며 한국 배구 스타 김연경의 역사적인 커리어의 마지막 장에서 정규 리그 및 챔피언 결정전 트로피를 싹쓸이했다.
Tuesday’s final game at Incheon Samsan World Gymnasium in Incheon was to decide whether the Pink Spiders would avoid repeating the disgraceful feat the team saw against Gimcheon Korea Expressway Hi-Pass in the 2022-23 season during which they became the first team to lose the championship after winning the first two games of the best-of-five series.
disgraceful: 수치스러운
feat: 위업, 업적
best-of-five: 5판 3선 승제
인천시 인천삼산월드체육관에서 펼쳐진 화요일 마지막 경기는 흥국생명이 2022-23시즌 김천 한국도로공사 하이패스를 상대로 세운 수치스러운 업적을 반복하지 않을 것인지 여부를 결정할 예정이었다. 흥국생명은 해당 시즌 5판 3선 승제의 챔피언 결정전에서 첫 두 경기에 이기고 우승에 실패한 첫 팀이 됐다.
The Pink Spiders nearly repeated that result, with the club taking the game all the way to a fifth set after winning the first and second sets, both 26-24, and losing the third set 26-24 and fourth set 25-23.
repeat: 반복하다
흥국생명은 이날 경기를 5세트까지 가져가며 당시 기록을 거의 반복할 뻔했다. 1, 2세트 모두 26-24로 승리했지만 3세트를 24-26, 4세트를 25-23으로 패했다.
But the league winners bounced back in the final, deciding set to grab it 15-13, ending the season finale with the coveted championship trophy on top of their regular season title.
bounce back: 다시 회복하다
finale: 마지막 장, 종국, 대단원
coveted: 탐내는
on top of: ~에 더해
그러나 리그 우승 팀 흥국생명은 마지막 세트에서 다시 일어서며 15-13으로 승리했고, 올 시즌 정규리그 우승에 더해 탐나는 챔피언 결정전 트로피와 함께 시즌의 마지막 장을 마무리했다.
The Pink Spiders’ successful run this season capped off Kim’s retirement in style.
cap off: 끝마치다, 완료하다
in style: 멋지게
흥국생명의 이번 시즌 성공으로 김연경은 은퇴를 멋지게 마무리했다.
Kim, 37, announced earlier this season that she would fully retire at the end of the campaign after her 20-year career during which she rose to prominence by showcasing her talent not just in the V League but in multiple countries such as Turkey and China.
rise to prominence: 두각을 드러내다
showcase: 실력을 발휘하다, 뽐내다
talent: 재주, 재능
김연경(37세)은 이번 시즌이 끝나고 완전히 은퇴 하겠다고 올 시즌 초 선언했었다. 그는 20년의 선수 생활 동안 V리그 뿐 아니라 터키와 중국 등 여러 나라에서 능력을 발휘하며 두각을 드러냈다.
She was also an integral part of the Korean national team during their 2012 and 2020 Olympics runs, leading the team to the semifinals on both occasions.
integral: 필수적인, 없어서는 안 될
occasion: 경우, 때
김연경은 2012·2020 올림픽 당시 국가대표팀의 필수적인 존재로도 활약했으며 팀을 두 번 다 4강으로 이끌었다.
“I teared up a little at the end, but I didn’t cry my eyes out," Kim said after Tuesday’s game. "I knew from the start of first game that it wouldn’t be easy. When we lost the third and fourth games, we faced a huge challenge, and I thought, ‘So this is the kind of adversity I have to face before retirement.’"
tear up: 눈물이 핑 돌다
adversity: 역경
김연경은 화요일 경기 후 “마지막에 살짝 눈물이 났는데 펑펑 울진 않았다” 라며 “1차전을 시작할 때부터 쉽지 않을 거라고 생각했다. 3, 4차전을 내줄 때 우리에게 너무 큰 어려움이 왔고, '은퇴를 앞두고 이런 역경도 넘어야 하는 구나'라는 생각이 들었다”라고 말했다.
TRANSLATED AND WRITTEN BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
