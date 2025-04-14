 China's Xi calls for greater cooperation with Vietnam on supply chains, emerging fields
China's Xi calls for greater cooperation with Vietnam on supply chains, emerging fields

Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 09:17 Updated: 14 Apr. 2025, 09:27
Chinese President Xi Jinping reacts after the closing ceremony of the National People's Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 11. [AP/YONHAP]

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for stronger cooperation with Vietnam in industrial supply chains and wider collaboration in emerging fields, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
 
Xi said it is necessary to strengthen coordination and cooperation through regional initiatives such as the East Asia Cooperation and the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, the ministry said, citing an article by the Chinese leader published in Vietnam media.
 

Xi starts a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia this week, beginning his state visits with Vietnam from Monday to Tuesday.
 
 
 
 
 

 

Reuters
tags China Vietnam Xi Jinping

