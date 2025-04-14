China's Xi calls for greater cooperation with Vietnam on supply chains, emerging fields

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for stronger cooperation with Vietnam in industrial supply chains and wider collaboration in emerging fields, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.Xi said it is necessary to strengthen coordination and cooperation through regional initiatives such as the East Asia Cooperation and the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, the ministry said, citing an article by the Chinese leader published in Vietnam media.Xi starts a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia this week, beginning his state visits with Vietnam from Monday to Tuesday.Reuters