 Russian missile strike kills 34 in Ukraine's Sumy, Kyiv says
Russian missile strike kills 34 in Ukraine's Sumy, Kyiv says

Published: 14 Apr. 2025, 10:22
Rescue workers clear the rubble of a building hit by a Russian missile strike in Sumy, Ukraine, on April 13. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Two Russian ballistic missiles slammed into the heart of the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday, killing 34 people and wounding 117 in the deadliest strike on Ukraine this year, officials said.
 
President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded a tough international response against Moscow over the attack, which came with U.S. President Donald Trump's push to rapidly end the war struggling to make a breakthrough.
 

Dead bodies were strewn on the ground in the middle of a city street near a destroyed bus and burnt-out cars in a video posted by Zelensky on social media.
 
"Only scoundrels can act like this, taking the lives of ordinary people," he said, noting that the attack had come on Palm Sunday when some people were going to church.
 
"You know, the people who are fighting against us always say that they are Orthodox [Christian] believers, that they believe in God, but we have experienced firsthand terrorism today. I have no words," said 27-year old Ph.D. student Yevhen, a local resident who declined to give his surname.
 
The leaders of Britain, Germany and Italy condemned the attack.
 
"These attacks show just what Russia's supposed readiness for peace is worth," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on social media.
 
Rescue workers clear the rubble of a university building destroyed by a Russian missile strike on Sumy, Ukraine, on April 13. [AP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement expressed condolences for the victims and said the attack was a "tragic reminder of why President Trump and his Administration are putting so much time and effort into trying to end this war."
 
Zelensky, in an interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes" urged Trump to visit Ukraine.
 
"Please come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children, destroyed or dead," Zelensky said in a video clip the program posted on social media.
 
Under Trump's administration, U.S. officials have held separate rounds of talks with Kremlin and Kyiv officials to try to move toward a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.
 
Russian authorities did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Russia denies targeting civilians but thousands have been killed and injured in its invasion of Ukraine.
 
A view shows the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine on April 13. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
A separate Russian drone attack injured five people in the Black Sea port city of Odesa late on Sunday and damaged a medical facility, regional officials said.
 
The Sunday attacks followed a missile strike in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky's hometown and far from the ground war's front lines in the east and south, earlier this month that killed 20 people, including nine children.
 
Sumy, with a population of around a quarter of a million and located just over 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the Russian border, became a garrison city when Kyiv's forces launched an incursion into Russia in August that has since been largely repelled.
 
Sumy's acting mayor, Artem Kobzar, announced three days of mourning for the victims starting from Monday.
 
The people who were caught in Sunday's strike were out on the street or inside cars, public transport and buildings when the missiles hit, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
 
"Deliberate destruction of civilians on an important church feast day," he wrote.
 
Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, said the missiles contained cluster munitions. "The Russians are doing this to kill as many civilians as possible," he said.
 
Maryana Bezuhla, an outspoken Ukrainian lawmaker known for her sharp public criticism of military commanders, suggested on the Telegram app that the attack had taken place due to information about a gathering of soldiers leaking out.
 
Reuters was not able to verify that information, and Bezuhla did not post evidence.
 
Local resident Pavriz Manakhov told Reuters that he had not seen soldiers in the area.
 
"We live in the city center, there is no military base, there are no soldiers here," Manakhov said.
 
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and currently holds nearly 20 percent of the neighboring country's territory in the east and south. Russian forces have been slowly advancing in the east.
 
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv was "sharing detailed information about this war crime with all of our partners and international institutions."
 
The International Criminal Court in The Hague, which Ukraine officially joined this year, is conducting investigations into high-profile cases of alleged war crimes in the conflict.
 
The United States in late March said it reached agreement with Russia and Ukraine on two cease-fire accords, including one that would ban strikes on each other's energy infrastructure. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of breaking the moratoriums.
 
On Sunday, Russia's Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of having carried out two attacks on Russian energy infrastructure over the previous day.
 
Witkoff, Trump's special envoy, held talks with Putin on Friday in St. Petersburg on the search for a Ukraine peace deal. Trump told Russia to "get moving."
 

 

Reuters
