Job seekers in Korea are facing a hiring freeze more severe than that of the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the “Big Data Nowcast” released by Statistics Korea on April 15, the number of online job postings last month dropped by 57.9 percent compared to January 2020, based on a four-week moving average. The figure has plunged by more than half in five years and is among the worst since the statistical agency began releasing the data in 2020. This photo shows a job center in Mapo District, western Seoul, on April 15. [NEWS1]