 Korea among 'top targets' for trade deals with U.S., WSJ reports
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea among 'top targets' for trade deals with U.S., WSJ reports

Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 10:11
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on April 9. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on April 9. [AP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is prioritizing Korea, Britain, Australia, India and Japan as among his "top targets" for new trade deals, a news report said Monday, as those countries are seeking to navigate a growing list of new tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.
 
The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the issue, that those countries are on his priority list, and that he has been in contact with officials from those trading partners.
 

Related Article

 
On April 2, Trump announced "reciprocal" tariffs, including 25 percent duties on Korea. But a week later, he put a 90-day pause on the new tariffs on nearly 60 countries, except for China, and applied a 10 percent baseline tariff to those countries.
 
On Monday, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told CNBC that more than 10 countries have made "amazing" trade-deal offers.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Scott Bessent

More in Economy

U.S. to negotiate with Korea over trade 'next week,' treasury secretary says

Korea's finance minister proposes increasing extra budget to 12 trillion won

Korea among 'top targets' for trade deals with U.S., WSJ reports

Korea, China to hold talks on expanding FTA in service, investment and finance

Sulbing case highlights worsening trademark squatting involving Korean companies

Related Stories

U.S. Treasury nominee Bessent says tariffs will target unfair trade by China and others

Youngone lends $175 million, or ₣150 million, to Scott Sports

Kenya court allows police to hold suspects linked to British man's death

Blackpink's Lisa faces plagiarism allegations for 'Rockstar' music video

Scott still pursuing silverware and jackets 20 years on from maiden PGA Tour victory
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)