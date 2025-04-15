Korea among 'top targets' for trade deals with U.S., WSJ reports

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is prioritizing Korea, Britain, Australia, India and Japan as among his "top targets" for new trade deals, a news report said Monday, as those countries are seeking to navigate a growing list of new tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the issue, that those countries are on his priority list, and that he has been in contact with officials from those trading partners.On April 2, Trump announced "reciprocal" tariffs, including 25 percent duties on Korea. But a week later, he put a 90-day pause on the new tariffs on nearly 60 countries, except for China, and applied a 10 percent baseline tariff to those countries.On Monday, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told CNBC that more than 10 countries have made "amazing" trade-deal offers.Yonhap