S&P maintains Korea's AA credit rating
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 18:24 Updated: 15 Apr. 2025, 19:19
Global credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings (S&P) maintained Korea’s long-term sovereign credit rating at AA on Tuesday, unchanged from its previous assessment.
The rating outlook also remained “stable,” the same as before.
S&P has kept Korea’s credit rating at the AA level since upgrading it from AA- in 2016, maintaining the rating for nearly a decade.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
