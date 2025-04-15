 S&P maintains Korea's AA credit rating
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 18:24 Updated: 15 Apr. 2025, 19:19
The Standard & Poor's Global Ratings building in New York's financial district February 5, 2013. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Global credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings (S&P) maintained Korea’s long-term sovereign credit rating at AA on Tuesday, unchanged from its previous assessment.
 
The rating outlook also remained “stable,” the same as before.
 

S&P has kept Korea’s credit rating at the AA level since upgrading it from AA- in 2016, maintaining the rating for nearly a decade.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
tags S&P Ratings Korea

