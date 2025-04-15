 U.S. to negotiate with Korea over trade 'next week,' treasury secretary says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

U.S. to negotiate with Korea over trade 'next week,' treasury secretary says

Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 10:56
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent leaves the Economy Ministry building, days after Argentine President Javier Milei’s administration sealed a new loan deal with the IMF, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on April 14. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent leaves the Economy Ministry building, days after Argentine President Javier Milei’s administration sealed a new loan deal with the IMF, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on April 14. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The United States will engage in trade negotiations with Korea next week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday, stressing the "first mover advantage," as countries are striving to strike deals with the U.S. to minimize the impact of President Donald Trump's tariff policy on their economies.
 
In a Bloomberg interview, Bessent touched on plans for upcoming negotiations with Korea and Japan. Earlier this month, Trump imposed steep "reciprocal" tariffs on the two allies and dozens of other countries but later placed a 90-day pause on the new tariffs.
 

Related Article

 
"We had Vietnam in last week. We [have] Japanese in on Wednesday. [...] Korea next week," he said. "So, it's going to move fast."
 
The secretary underscored there will be a "first mover" advantage as Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told parliament Monday that Japan will not make compromises for the sake of quickly wrapping up tariff talks with the United States.
 
"I think there will be advantage to our allies, especially a first mover advantage," he said. "Usually, the first person who makes a deal gets the best deal."
 
Asked which country will be the first, Bessent said, "It's their choice."
 
Regarding a question over whether there are a handful of countries he expects to have a deal with before the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs is up, he said there could be "numerous" countries.
 
"It may not be the actual trade document, but we will have an agreement in principle and be able to move forward from there," Bessent said.
 
His remarks added to media speculation that given time and logistical constraints, the Trump administration might try to negotiate ad hoc deals or written commitments on what it calls fair and reciprocal trade, which would fall short of full-fledged trade agreements.
 
Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Bessent is prioritizing Korea, Britain, Australia, India and Japan as among his "top targets" for new trade deals.
 
Citing people familiar with the issue, the newspaper said that those countries are on his priority list and that he has been in contact with officials from those trading partners.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Scott Bessent tariffs

More in Economy

U.S. to negotiate with Korea over trade 'next week,' treasury secretary says

Korea's finance minister proposes increasing extra budget to 12 trillion won

Korea among 'top targets' for trade deals with U.S., WSJ reports

Korea, China to hold talks on expanding FTA in service, investment and finance

Sulbing case highlights worsening trademark squatting involving Korean companies

Related Stories

U.S. Treasury nominee Bessent says tariffs will target unfair trade by China and others

Korea faces fourth consecutive month of economic decline

Youngone lends $175 million, or ₣150 million, to Scott Sports

Tariffs terrorize Bitcoin prices

Korean shares open higher as Trump eases U.S. tariffs
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)