Hanwha Solutions eyes jumpstart with new Wire & Cable Division
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 17:02
Hanwha Solutions has announced the establishment of a new Wire & Cable (W&C) Division, reinforcing the company’s commitment to expanding its portfolio of high-tech products. Following the recent restructuring of the Chemical Division, the W&C Division will now operate as a standalone business entity to drive specialized growth in the sector.
The division will be led by newly appointed head Carlo Scarlata, former chief commercial officer at Prysmian, the world’s largest cable manufacturer.
With the global expansion of power grids driving increased demand for high-voltage cable materials, Hanwha Solutions is positioning the W&C Division at the forefront of this growth. As part of its strategic focus, the company has identified cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) for Extra High Voltage applications as a core specialty product. XLPE is a high-purity insulating material that enhances power transmission efficiency and durability by improving heat resistance.
In response to the growing need for greater power transmission capacity, Hanwha Solutions has also developed next-generation Super Extra High Voltage XLPE material. This solution ensures stable transmission quality at voltages of up to 550 kilovolts, making it suitable for the highest commercially available cables.
With the global Extra High Voltage XLPE market experiencing sustained growth of over 7 percent annually, Hanwha Solutions looks to further solidify its market leadership. The company’s annual combined production capacity of 150,000 metric tons positions it as one of the world’s leading wire and cable compound producers.
“As Hanwha Solutions continues to drive innovation in power transmission materials, the Wire & Cable Division will play a pivotal role in delivering next-generation solutions to support the evolving needs of the global energy infrastructure,” said Scarlata.
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
