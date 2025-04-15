 Hanwha Solutions eyes jumpstart with new Wire & Cable Division
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Guest Reports

print dictionary print

Hanwha Solutions eyes jumpstart with new Wire & Cable Division

Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 17:02
Hanhwa Solutions plans to establish a new Wire & Cable Division to further expand its high-tech product portfolio [HANHWA SOLUTIONS]

Hanhwa Solutions plans to establish a new Wire & Cable Division to further expand its high-tech product portfolio [HANHWA SOLUTIONS]

 
Hanwha Solutions has announced the establishment of a new Wire & Cable (W&C) Division, reinforcing the company’s commitment to expanding its portfolio of high-tech products. Following the recent restructuring of the Chemical Division, the W&C Division will now operate as a standalone business entity to drive specialized growth in the sector.
 
The division will be led by newly appointed head Carlo Scarlata, former chief commercial officer at Prysmian, the world’s largest cable manufacturer.
 
With the global expansion of power grids driving increased demand for high-voltage cable materials, Hanwha Solutions is positioning the W&C Division at the forefront of this growth. As part of its strategic focus, the company has identified cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) for Extra High Voltage applications as a core specialty product. XLPE is a high-purity insulating material that enhances power transmission efficiency and durability by improving heat resistance.
 
In response to the growing need for greater power transmission capacity, Hanwha Solutions has also developed next-generation Super Extra High Voltage XLPE material. This solution ensures stable transmission quality at voltages of up to 550 kilovolts, making it suitable for the highest commercially available cables.
 
With the global Extra High Voltage XLPE market experiencing sustained growth of over 7 percent annually, Hanwha Solutions looks to further solidify its market leadership. The company’s annual combined production capacity of 150,000 metric tons positions it as one of the world’s leading wire and cable compound producers.
 
“As Hanwha Solutions continues to drive innovation in power transmission materials, the Wire & Cable Division will play a pivotal role in delivering next-generation solutions to support the evolving needs of the global energy infrastructure,” said Scarlata.

BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?

“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.

Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
tags Guest Reports Hanwha Solutions

More in Guest Reports

Hanwha Solutions eyes jumpstart with new Wire & Cable Division

JLR is putting the ‘range’ in Range Rover with all-new Autobiography, Dynamic HSE

Luxury to reach new heights with Korean Air’s overhaul for long-hauls

The sky is the limit for Korean Air’s new fine dining in-flight menus

IFEZ hits 51% of 2025 FDI target in Q1 with $309M raised

Related Stories

Hanwha Aerospace expands global footprint as air defense demand surges

Hanwha Qcells inks latest U.S. deal with SRE

Hanwha Aerospace showcases Redback IFV

Hanwha Solutions makes trillion-won acquisition in Europe

Hanwha Solutions misses market expectations with net 378 billion won in 2022
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)