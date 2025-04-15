JLR is putting the ‘range’ in Range Rover with all-new Autobiography, Dynamic HSE
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 09:13
The Range Rover name takes on a whole new meaning with JLR expanding its electrified powertrain lineup as part of its “Reimagine” strategy as models in Korea get improved ranges.
The all-new Range Rover Standard Wheelbase (SWB) P550e Autobiography and the Sport P550e Dynamic HSE plug-in EVs have a pure electric driving range of 80 kilometers (50 miles), according to Korean certification standards, enabling daily commuting to be done on pure electric power alone.
With the extended electric driving range, carbon dioxide emissions have been reduced to 35 grams per kilometer (2 ounces per mile). Charging is more convenient — the 50-kilowatt fast-charging feature enables charging up to 80 percent in an hour. At home, full charge can be achieved in five hours.
The Modular Longitudinal Architecture-Flex platform features a design that accommodates various powertrains, from gasoline engines to pure electric. This platform — the most rigid body structure in the brand’s history, provides agile handling.
Under the “Reimagine” strategy of exceptional quality with elegance, the two models provide a sophisticated balance between driving performance, refinement and driving dynamics, with a combination of electronic air suspension for ride comfort and a cutting-edge plug-in hybrid powertrain ensuring stability under various driving conditions. Advanced technologies such as all-wheel steering, Dynamic Response Pro and Intelligent Driveline Dynamics deliver an elevated driving experience.
The interior reflects the modern luxury philosophy with premium materials and wellness-focused technology. The front and rear seats are equipped with hot stone massage functions. The rear Executive Class seats create a first-class riding experience with reclining functions, an eight-inch rear touchscreen controller in the armrest and convenience features such as heated footrests and leg support.
Land Rover’s trademark Command Driving Position provides an expanded forward view with a high seat position and sloped center console. The seats feature premium semi-aniline leather, with up to 22 level adjustments and supportive cushions.
Advanced speaker technologies, including the 1,680-watt Meridian Signature Sound System and third-generation Active Noise Cancellation system, create a quiet interior space with rich sound.
The Dynamic Air Suspension widens the operational range with its dual-chamber air system. The brand is introducing switchable volume air springs for the first time.
Adaptive Dynamics technology monitors more than 100 parameters up to 500 times per second for precise responsiveness to minimize unnecessary movements such as body roll in cornering or pitching under strong braking.
The design of the grille and the short overhangs emphasize the model’s appearance, while the latest laser welding technology minimizes exterior molding and finishes, maximizing not only excellent design but also aerodynamic performance.
Prices for the new releases, including a five-year service plan package, are 242.2 million won ($165,800) for the Range Rover SWB P550e Autobiography and 184.1 million won for the Range Rover Sport P550e Dynamic HSE. Details can be found on the Range Rover website.
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
