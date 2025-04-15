Ateez agency KQ Entertainment announces IPO intentions, teams up with Mirae Asset Securities
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 12:00
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
K-pop agency KQ Entertainment intends to go public next year, the agency said in an ambitious announcement, upon the growing success of its boy bands Ateez and xikers.
KQ Entertainment, founded in 2013, has been seeing significant growth in recent years with the popularity of its boy bands, especially Ateez.
The company saw 46.4 billion won ($32.6 million) in revenue and 4.4 billion won in operating profit in 2022, which jumped to 65 billion won in revenue and 5.9 billion won in operating profit in 2023.
Last year, the company saw 115.8 billion won in revenue and 12.5 billion won in operating profit, a 150 percent jump in revenue and 184 percent jump in operating profit in two years.
Most of its income came from live performances. Concert revenues jumped by 240 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year. Around half, or 49 percent, of this revenue made up the company's whole income, according to KQ Entertainment.
The company has signed with Mirae Asset Securities as the underwriter. KQ Entertainment will set up a team dedicated to its initial public offering (IPO), planned for next year.
Ateez will start its world tour in July. The schedule includes five major stadiums around the United States, heightening expectations for an even better fiscal performance this year for KQ Entertainment. The younger xikers will also start its tour in May.
"We will produce diverse global artists, not just Ateez and xikers, through the IPO," KQ Entertainment CEO Kim Kyu-wook said in a press release. "We will make thorough preparations for a successful IPO with Mirae Asset Securities."
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
