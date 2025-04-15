China's IP authority invalidates LG Chem cathode technology patent
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 09:58
China's intellectual property authority has invalidated a key LG Chem patent related to cathode technology, intensifying the patent war between Korean and Chinese battery makers as competition heats up globally.
The China National Intellectual Property Administration recently ruled that LG Chem's patent for a method for manufacturing cathode active materials and a cathode for lithium secondary batteries lacked sufficient detail to enable reproduction of the technology, according to industry insiders on Monday.
The invalidation request, filed earlier this year by an individual, is suspected to be linked to Ronbay, China's leading producer of nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) cathode materials.
This development comes as LG Chem pursues a patent infringement lawsuit against Ronbay's Korean subsidiary, JS Energy, filed in August 2024 at the Seoul Central District Court. The Korean firm alleges that JS Energy unlawfully used its NCM cathode material technology. The patent, invalidated in China, is part of the same patent family involved in the Korean lawsuit.
Since Chinese authorities ruled the patent invalid, Ronbay will likely use that decision to support its case in the Korean lawsuit.
"We will take appropriate legal measures to ensure our patent rights are recognized," an LG Chem spokesperson said. "Patent scopes and legal standards differ by country, so this ruling won't impact our patents or business in other regions."
Ronbay has denied the infringement allegations and has challenged the validity of LG Chem's patents in Korea, arguing that the patents lack novelty and sufficient specification.
