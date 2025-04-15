 Hyundai, Indonesia's Pertamina to co-produce hydrogen from organic waste
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai, Indonesia's Pertamina to co-produce hydrogen from organic waste

Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 14:10
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman speaks about the company's hydrogen strategies at the CES 2024 on Jan. 8, 2024 in Las Vegas. [AFP/YONHAP]

Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman speaks about the company's hydrogen strategies at the CES 2024 on Jan. 8, 2024 in Las Vegas. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Hyundai Motor Group teamed up with Indonesia’s state-run Pertamina Holdings to earnestly produce hydrogen by utilizing waste in the Southeast Asian country in 2027, not giving up on its costly vision to realize a hydrogen ecosystem.
 
Under the partnership, announced at the Global Hydrogen Ecosystem Summit 2025 on Tuesday, Pertamina will offer Hyundai a site in West Java where Hyundai will build hydrogen reformers and hydrogen chargers by 2027. West Java is where Hyundai has a manufacturing plant as the first location in the Asean region.
 
The size of the deal or production has not been disclosed.  
 

Related Article

 
It will be Hyundai’s first waste-to-hydrogen production foothold overseas. The waste-to-hydrogen solution utilizes organic waste such as food and sewage sludge to produce hydrogen. The Korean company runs multiple hydrogen projects only in Korea including Chungju and Cheongju, North Chungcheong, and Paju, Gyeonggi.
 
Hyundai and Pertamina will also cooperate further on how to transport and use the produced hydrogen in the future.
 
Hyundai Motor's all-new Nexo fuel cell electric vehicle [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor's all-new Nexo fuel cell electric vehicle [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

 
Hyundai will use waste in the Sarimukti landfill in West Java which handles around 80 percent of 1,500 tons of waste in the city of Bandung. The waste becomes biogas and is transformed to clean hydrogen through hydrogen reformers owned by Hyundai Rotem.
 
In the process, Hyundai will partner with Sejin G&E to cover the landfill with soil to prevent it from suffering damage from natural disasters.
 
The project is backed with the full support of the Indonesian government as it has the potential to become a hydrogen project hub, as well as a contribution to Indonesia’s waste issue, Hyundai said in a statement.
 
Despite it being a promising energy source, many companies are either suspending or postponing their hydrogen business due to costly processes due to the cost of production, taxes and lack of infrastructure.
 
At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung said, “Hydrogen is for future generations,” showing his determination for its development.
 
Hyundai Motor in early April unveiled an upgraded Nexo hydrogen-powered vehicle, the first fully revamped model in seven years, despite its plunging sales amid weak demand.

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea hyundai hydrogen Pertamina

More in Industry

Hyundai, Indonesia's Pertamina to co-produce hydrogen from organic waste

Sunday supermarket closures could be pushing consumers to shop online, study finds

Contrasting manufacturing strategies put Samsung, Apple in very different boats as Trump tariffs loom

Hyundai Motor Group appoints ex-congressman as new head of Washington office

Ateez agency KQ Entertainment announces IPO intentions, teams up with Mirae Asset Securities

Related Stories

Hyundai Mobis has developed a hydrogen-powered forklift

Hyundai's Xcient fuel-cell trucks surpass 10 million kilometers in Switzerland

Hyundai CEO Chang Jae-hoon named co-chair of Hydrogen Council

Hyundai to invest $1.1 billion in Brazil for hydrogen shift

Keep on truckin'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)