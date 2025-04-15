Hyundai Motor Group appoints ex-congressman as new head of Washington office
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 12:09 Updated: 15 Apr. 2025, 14:20
Hyundai Motor Group appointed former Republican Rep. Drew Ferguson as the new head of its Washington office, effective May 1, as U.S. President Donald Trump signals a possible delay in imposing tariffs on auto parts.
Ferguson will oversee communication between the company, the U.S. government and Congress, Hyundai said Tuesday.
“With Ferguson on board, we expect to improve communication with the U.S. government and respond more swiftly to policy changes,” the company said in a statement.
Ferguson, a Republican who represented Georgia’s 3rd District for four terms from 2017 to 2024, is known for his close alignment with Trump’s policies.
During Trump’s first term, he supported key initiatives including reviving U.S. manufacturing, creating jobs and tax reform. He also played a leading role in legislative efforts to strengthen U.S. manufacturing, a goal Trump often linked to tariff policy.
Ferguson’s home state of Georgia has deep ties to Hyundai, serving as a key manufacturing hub. It is home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, the automaker’s important U.S. production facility.
Ferguson previously served as mayor of West Point, Georgia, from 2008 to 2016, contributing to local economic growth and job creation — experience that adds to his connection with Hyundai’s U.S. operations.
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, meanwhile, met with Trump at the White House on March 24 amid growing pressure over tariffs. Standing beside Trump, Chung announced the company’s plan to invest $21 billion in the United States by 2028.
Trump responded by praising the firm.
“Hyundai will be producing steel in America and making its cars in America. As a result, they will not have to pay any tariffs," he said, calling Hyundai a "great company.”
