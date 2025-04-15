 Korea to expand investment in chip industry to secure global competitiveness
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korea to expand investment in chip industry to secure global competitiveness

Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 10:38
A bird's-eye depiction of the Yongin semiconductor national industrial complex [MINISTRY OF LAND, INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORTATION]

A bird's-eye depiction of the Yongin semiconductor national industrial complex [MINISTRY OF LAND, INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORTATION]

 
The Korean government on Tuesday announced plans to increase investments in the semiconductor sector to help secure the industry's global competitiveness amid heightened uncertainty following the inauguration of the new U.S. administration.
 
"With the domestic foundation in system semiconductors being weak and increased uncertainties after the new U.S. government's launch, there is a growing call within the industry for expanded government support," the Finance Ministry said in a press release.
 

Related Article

 
The government's support measures will include expanding the budget for investments in the semiconductor sector from the current 26 trillion won to 33 trillion won ($23.2 billion) to build a "private-led" semiconductor innovation ecosystem, the ministry said.
 
The increased investment will first be allocated to building essential infrastructure, including funding for private companies building underground transmission lines at semiconductor clusters in Yongin and Pyeongtaek in Gyeonggi.
 
Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chipmaker, already operates several chip facilities in Yongin and surrounding areas. Its chipmaking rival SK hynix has also unveiled investment plans to create chip facilities in Yongin.
 
An additional 3 trillion won will be used to increase existing low-interest loans for the industry between 2025 and 2027, bringing the total to 20 trillion won, the ministry said.
 
The ministry also said efforts will be made to enhance the overall competitiveness of the semiconductor ecosystem, including the construction of fabrication plants for advanced chips and the launch of large research and development (R&D) projects.
 
The government will also support the development of next-generation semiconductors that will include adding equipment to verify design errors before the prototype production process, according to the ministry.
 
The budget will also be used to attract talent by launching projects for local workers with doctoral or master's degrees, as well as recruiting overseas experts and top-tier professionals.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea chips Yongin

More in Industry

Korea to expand investment in chip industry to secure global competitiveness

Trump looking to help some auto companies amid tariff concerns

China's IP authority invalidates LG Chem cathode technology patent

From food to factories, Neubility is getting smart on robot intelligence

Pfizer ends development of weight-loss pill danuglipron

Related Stories

Yongin cooperative takes countermeasures after H5N1 avian influenza detected

Yoon announces $471.4B plan for chip cluster in Gyeonggi

Only some local chipmakers will qualify for U.S. subsidies

Semiconductor outlook on an upward trend: Experts

China winning in down-market chips
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)