NH Nonghyup Bank donates $70,000 to Myanmar earthquake relief
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 13:10 Updated: 15 Apr. 2025, 14:31
- KIM JU-YEON
NH Nonghyup Bank will donate 100 million won ($70,000) to help disaster victims affected by the devastating earthquake in Myanmar in March that killed thousands and worsened a humanitarian crisis for displaced and local communities.
The funds will be given to the Korean Red Cross and will be used to provide emergency supplies and medical assistance as well as restore damaged areas, the bank said Tuesday.
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar on March 28 near its second largest city of Mandalay with a population of 1.5 million, killing more than 3,000 people and injuring 4,500, according to the BBC. The earthquake and its aftershocks have collapsed roads, damaged bridges and flattened buildings in the Southeast Asian country.
The earthquake has especially devastated internally displaced people living in the hardest hit areas, which the UN Refugee Agency estimates at 1.6 million.
“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the people of Myanmar, including the victims and their families, affected by this unexpected disaster. I sincerely hope that life will be restored to normal as soon as possible,” said NH Nonghyup bank President Kang Tae-young.
Nonghyup will continue to aid disaster relief efforts in Korea and overseas, Kang added.
