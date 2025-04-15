 NH Nonghyup Bank donates $70,000 to Myanmar earthquake relief
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

NH Nonghyup Bank donates $70,000 to Myanmar earthquake relief

Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 13:10 Updated: 15 Apr. 2025, 14:31
NH Nonghyup Bank's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul [NH NONGHYUP BANK]

NH Nonghyup Bank's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul [NH NONGHYUP BANK]

 
NH Nonghyup Bank will donate 100 million won ($70,000) to help disaster victims affected by the devastating earthquake in Myanmar in March that killed thousands and worsened a humanitarian crisis for displaced and local communities.
 
The funds will be given to the Korean Red Cross and will be used to provide emergency supplies and medical assistance as well as restore damaged areas, the bank said Tuesday. 
 

Related Article

 
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar on March 28 near its second largest city of Mandalay with a population of 1.5 million, killing more than 3,000 people and injuring 4,500, according to the BBC. The earthquake and its aftershocks have collapsed roads, damaged bridges and flattened buildings in the Southeast Asian country.
 
The earthquake has especially devastated internally displaced people living in the hardest hit areas, which the UN Refugee Agency estimates at 1.6 million.  
 
“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the people of Myanmar, including the victims and their families, affected by this unexpected disaster. I sincerely hope that life will be restored to normal as soon as possible,” said NH Nonghyup bank President Kang Tae-young.  
 
Nonghyup will continue to aid disaster relief efforts in Korea and overseas, Kang added.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Myanmar earthquake NH Nonghyup Bank

More in Industry

Hyundai, Indonesia's Pertamina to co-produce hydrogen from organic waste

Sunday supermarket closures could be pushing consumers to shop online, study finds

Contrasting manufacturing strategies put Samsung, Apple in very different boats as Trump tariffs loom

Hyundai Motor Group appoints ex-congressman as new head of Washington office

Ateez agency KQ Entertainment announces IPO intentions, teams up with Mirae Asset Securities

Related Stories

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to over 1,700

Gachon University offers financial support to Burmese students after Myanmar earthquake

Lee Suk-joon nominated to be NongHyup Financial Group chairman

Korean Embassy in Myanmar dispatches consul to stricken Mandalay as Seoul offers $2 million in earthquake relief

Some banks profit from crypto-craze
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)