Samsung Electro-Mechanics gets green light to supply MLCCs to BYD
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 21:11
Samsung Electro-Mechanics is now a major supplier for BYD, the world’s largest EV manufacturer based in China.
According to industry sources on Tuesday, Samsung Electro-Mechanics recently received final approval from BYD to supply large quantities of its multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) and has officially started delivering the components. MLCCs play a crucial role in electronic circuits by regulating the current to ensure a stable and consistent flow, found in nearly all electronic devices, including smartphones, PCs, consumer electronics and automobiles.
Automobiles, in particular, use between 3,000 and 10,000 MLCCs per vehicle for functions ranging from power transmission and safety to driving and infotainment. In EVs, where electronic components are more heavily integrated, that number can reach up to 18,000 MLCCs per vehicle.
MLCCs are a product category led by Japan’s Murata and TDK, along with Korea’s Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Industry analysts believe that even as a secondary supplier, Samsung Electro-Mechanics will likely secure a significant volume of shipments. According to market tracker SNE Research, BYD overtook U.S.-based Tesla to become the world's top EV maker by market share last year and is expected to produce 5.5 million EVs this year.
The deal has drawn attention as it comes shortly after Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited BYD’s headquarters in China.
Lee traveled to Shenzhen in Guangdong on March 24 after attending the China Development Forum in Beijing, where he was reportedly welcomed in person by BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu. It was Lee’s first visit to BYD’s headquarters since May 2018.
Just two days earlier, on March 22, Lee also visited the Xiaomi EV plant in Beijing and met with Chairman Lei Jun. His movements prompted speculation that Samsung may be aiming to deepen its partnerships with Chinese EV manufacturers in the automotive electronics sector.
Last October, Lee visited Samsung Electro-Mechanics’ production facility in Calamba, the Philippines, where he reviewed the company’s MLCC operations and emphasized the importance of seizing future opportunities. Samsung Electro-Mechanics has since been actively nurturing its business in automotive MLCCs as a key growth driver.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE GA-RAM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)