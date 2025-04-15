Conductor Roberto Abbado named artistic director of Korean National Symphony Orchestra
Published: 15 Apr. 2025, 19:43
The Korean National Symphony Orchestra announced Tuesday that it has appointed Italian conductor Roberto Abbado as its eighth artistic director.
Abbado, 70, is the nephew of renowned conductor Claudio Abbado, who led the Berlin Philharmonic from 1989 to 2002.
Roberto Abbado brings ample experience in Europe’s classical music scene. He previously served as music director of the Munich Radio Orchestra, the Parma Verdi Festival and the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, Spain.
He currently holds the post of principal conductor with the Philharmonic Orchestra of the Teatro Comunale di Bologna.
His term with the National Symphony Orchestra will begin on Jan. 1, 2026.
